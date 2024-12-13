Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial Partners With Justin Sun's Tron But It Draws Concerns

There are now massive concerns against Donald J. Trump's World Liberty Financial, particularly with their recent partnership and collaboration with none other than the Chinese crypto mogul, Justin Sun. It is known that Sun previously expressed his plans to invest a massive $30 million in WLFI by buying its tokens after significantly struggling in the market, and this led to a massive opportunity for the controversial executive.

Over the past years, Sun's name has been the center of controversies and issues, particularly as his crypto platform has been used by Iran-based militant groups and other criminals.

Donald Trump's Partnership With Justin Sun Draws Concerns

As much as six experts in US government ethics are now airing out their concerns regarding the latest partnership of President-elect Donald J. Trump and billionaire Steve Witkoff with TRON's Justin Sun. According to a new report by Reuters, the specialists claim that they have "ethics and conflicts of interest" concerns with Trump and World Liberty Financial's newfound relationship with Sun.

Previously, Sun gained notoriety because of the massive controversies surrounding his name and the TRON Foundation, especially as it was linked to terrorist organizations including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Additionally, another red flag associated with Sun and his crypto platform was the US Department of Treasury's pursuit of Tron wallets that have been linked to a Hamas fundraising group amidst the 2023 attack against Israel.

Tron's Justin Sun is Now a World Liberty Financial Advisor

Almost three weeks ago, World Liberty Financial announced that it is partnering with Justin Sun for further work on the decentralized platform (DeFi), bringing the executive on as an advisor for WLFI. It follows the recent $30 million investment by Sun after pledging to buy his entire money's worth of WLFI tokens, making him the biggest investor in the company and ensuring a payout for the Trump family.

The Controversial Justin Sun and His Issues

The name Justin Sun has been significantly known in the cryptocurrency industry, but it was not because of good things, and this is because the infamous executive faced massive controversies time and time again. Last year, two platforms affiliated to Sun, HTX Global and Poloniex, saw a massive cyberattack which resulted in a $30 million loss, but Sun offered an 'epic airdrop' that looks to return the lost funds to customers.

While this sounds like a good deed from the executive, it is known that the back-to-back attacks against crypto platforms affiliated with Justin Sun have been raising red flags regarding his alleged involvement.

Additionally, the executive has also been on the hot list of the US Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged crypto violations on his three companies, including the Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry Inc., for unregistered bounty programs.

That being said, Sun is still free to do whatever he wants amidst the controversies against him, and the executive recently bought a $6 million banana to eat, and then invested in Trump's WLFI. Following his investment pledge, Sun was named as an advisor to World Liberty Financial and this drew massive criticisms in terms of ethics and conflicts of interest because of the Chinese crypto executive's notorious connections.