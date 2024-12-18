WeTransfer Mixes Up Free Plan Perks With Up to 10 Transfers Per Month

WeTransfer is a file transfer service for people who want to share files. The free plan was updated just recently and customers are only allowed to perform up to 10 transfers per month. This change is already in effect, according to a company support page.

Although the free plan now offers some additional benefits, the overhaul also includes a new pricing structure that reflects WeTransfer's move toward monetization under its new ownership.

Free Plan Now Includes Monthly Limits and New Features

The biggest change in the free plan of WeTransfer is the addition of a file-transfer limit: Currently, users may do no more than 10 transfers in a month. However, WeTransfer has also put some new features into the free plan making it more attractive. These include:

Higher limit of file transfer: It can now transfer files up to 3GB in size instead of the previous 2GB.

Unlimited portals and reviews: Free users are also able to access collaborative folders and review options for working with clients.

Password protection: All transfers can be secured with passwords to maintain privacy.

Removal of commissions on paid transfers: The firm has removed the 5% commission it used to deduct from users who sell their files through the platform.

Given these improvements, the monthly cap on transfers is the new significant limitation for those individuals who have used the firm for frequent file-sharing activities.

Read More: Elon Musk Teases X Mail: Could This Be the Gmail Killer?

New Pricing Plan Explanation by WeTransfer

With these changes, WeTransfer has completely revamped its subscription plans. According to TechCrunch, the company has introduced a new Starter Plan priced at $6.99 per month that includes all the benefits of the free plan but increases the storage size limit to 300GB.

The old Pro and Premium plans that came at $15 and $25 per month, respectively have been merged into one called Ultimate Plan for $25 a month. This is the most premium offering of WeTransfer, with access to every feature, hence, is the most advanced plan of all.

WeTransfer's Journey Under New Ownership

These changes come after WeTransfer was acquired by Italy-based tech company Bending Spoons in July. Since then, the company has undergone significant transformations, including layoffs and pricing adjustments.

In September, Bending Spoons announced it was cutting 75% of WeTransfer's staff, drastically reducing its workforce. This aligns with the company's previous approach following its 2022 acquisition of Evernote, where it similarly implemented layoffs before limiting features on Evernote's free plan.

In addition to this, WeTransfer has updated file expiration dates as well. The settings of the expiry will be now associated with a user's plan that directly impacts the availability period for which the shared files can be accessed. All this happens while Bending Spoons strives to monetize its offering further.

With its new free plan and its new paid tiers, WeTransfer clearly is pivoting to a model that is much more restrictive yet feature-packed. Where users get tools such as password protection and increased file size limits, a transfer cap could be a good reason to pay for these plans.

For frequent file-sharing users, the $6.99 Starter Plan or $25 Ultimate Plan may now be the best way to unlock the full potential of the platform.

For those accustomed to unlimited free transfers, these changes could mean an important shift in WeTransfer's approach to its user base.

These updates focus on balancing profitability and user experience, but only time will tell how they impact WeTransfer's standing in the competitive file-sharing market.

Related Article: Windows 11 File Explorer Will Soon Offer Wireless Phone File Transfers