PornHub is Removing Access to Florida After New State Law Requires Age ID Verification

It may be time for Floridians to add a 'no pornography 2025' resolution to their list as starting early next year, PornHub is blocking the entire state of Florida to access its adult website. This was because of the latest law that the Sunshine State passed, centering on the latest requirement that users need to provide a form of identification to verify their age before being given access to the website.

The state age verification laws have been adopted by various local governments in the country, and instead of adhering to these laws, PornHub challenged them by blocking access to these regions.

PornHub is Removing Access to Florida by January 1

The 'New Year, New Me' trend is set to be a mandatory change for Florida as PornHub is now on the verge of blocking the state to access its website effective this January 1, 2025, said Gizmodo. According to the report, Floridians who accessed PornHub recently were shown a pop-up message from the website which said "You will lose access to PornHub in 14 days."

It was revealed by the report that this is because of the recent law passed by Florida which will require adult websites to require an ID verification before giving users access to the pornography platform.

The latest move by PornHub adds Florida to its list of blocked states which already has a total of 13, following other states like Utah, Mississippi, Virginia, Texas, Arkansas, Montana, North Carolina, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, and Nebraska who also passed the age ID verification laws.

Florida's State ID Age Verification For Adult Sites

The law means that for every visit, users need to provide ID verification to PornHub which the platform would have to review before allowing access, and it is something that the company opposes, with The Free Speech Coalition now hashing it out in Florida's federal court as per The Florida Times-Union.

PornHub vs. The US: No to State ID Verification

Starting last year, a wave of states have approved the legislation that will require adult websites to verify a user's age in the region before giving them access to mature content to ensure that only those of the right age can enter. However, PornHub strongly opposed this legislation, but the company initially suggested a device-based verification which Utah did not consider, leading to the state's ban.

It was revealed that the many states who adopted this legislation in their specific jurisdictions focus on better protection for the youth who are trying to access mature content despite not yet being at the right age. Because of the differing views on verification, PornHub enforces its iron hand by blocking the many states who adopt the law, and it has since resulted in a surge of VPN use searches, with the company's VPNHub also being more relevant.

For over a year now, PornHub expressed that it does not want to adhere to the various states' laws requiring ID verification for users who try to access the platform, and they would rather block several regions in the US. Starting this January 1, 2025, Floridians will no longer have access to PornHub's website, regardless if they are of the right age to visit such websites, as part of the company's protest against the law.