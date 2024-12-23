X Premium Plus Tier Sees Massive Price Hike Before Year Ends — Is It Still Worth It?

Over the weekend, X announced one of the biggest changes on the platform, and it is not what most people expected especially during the Holidays, a.k.a. the season of giving, as its Premium Plus tier saw a new massive price increase. Instead of spreading the holiday cheers, many people were surprised about this six-dollar price increase on the previous monthly fees to get its most expensive tier.

The ad-free Premium Plus is best known for offering the experience where users would face no kinds of advertisements on the platform, as well as renowned access to Grok AI, and many special features to enjoy.

X Premium Plus Tier Sees a Price Hike Before Year Ends

The social media platform owned by Elon Musk made an update to its Premium Plus subscription tier, and it is now announcing that the most expensive tier on the platform just got pricier. According to X, this price change took place last Saturday, December 21, and for the new subscribers who are looking to snag the most expensive tier on the platform, they are up for a wild surprise.

Instead of $16 per month, users would now be asked to pay $22 which is $6 more than the previous price, and X claimed that its price would vary by location and is still subject to applicable taxes, as well as payment method fees.

Why is X Premium Plus Increasing Its Rate?

The company said that there are three top reasons why it enacted this price increase, particularly with the "completely" ad-free experience on Premium Plus, as well as the additional features available on the platform and those coming soon. Additionally, the company also revealed that the increased subscription rate is because it is looking to give more to creators with its revamp to the revenue share model.

With this rate, the annual subscription for X Premium Plus would now cost users $229 from its original $168 pricing.

X's Premium Subscription: What It Brings

There are three different tiers available on Elon Musk's social media platform to get the premium features and experiences, and this ensures the blue checkmark verification for all apart from the other functions available. This was first spotted last year featuring the X Premium Basic, X Premium Standard, and the X Premium Plus which all differ in the number of ads they will see on their experience, even if they are already subscribed.

Earlier this year, one of the top features for the X Premium Plus subscription tier was exclusive access to Grok AI, with the previously released AI chatbot first appearing for the most expensive tier. However, this changed several months later in early 2024 when X decided to give the Premium Standard users access to Grok as well, expanding more of its availability which it teased later this 2024 that it is coming to Free users.

There have been various features that were exclusive to Premium users on X which have already established that there is much to gain and enjoy via the subscription instead of relying on the previously free access. However, for those who are either looking to join the X Premium Plus or are already subscribed, the platform bore bad news for all as this will get a price hike for a whole lot more.