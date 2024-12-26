Best Budget Headphones to Get Under $50 Before 2025 Comes

Finding great headphones at a price less than $50 sounds almost impossible, but it is entirely possible.

This Christmas, if you're on a tight budget, here are some of the best options with high-quality sound—without destroying your wallet.

Best Headphones Under $50

Superlux HD681 Evo – Audiophile Quality Without the Price Tag

Pros:

High-quality sound

Gaming and music production-friendly

Velour ear pads for comfortable wear

Cons:

Open-back design leaks sound

Only suitable for indoor use

The Superlux HD681 Evo has proven to deserve its popularity and reputation as a high-quality, cost-effective option for audio performance. In terms of soundstage and balanced detail, the HD681 is a winner and a crowd favorite among serious audiophiles.

Equipped with replaceable cables and ear pads in pleather and velour, the Evo gives you maximum usage and adjustment. It's ideal if you work with music or play a lot of games that really immerse you.

Exceptional sound and comfort make the Superlux HD681 Evo ideal for serious listeners on a budget.

Audio Technica M20x – Best Studio Headphones Under $50

Pros:

Durable build quality

Excellent isolation for focused listening

Designed for music production

Cons:

Flat sound profile may not suit casual listeners

Prices vary by vendor

From the high-end ATH-M50x, the Audio Technica M20x takes all its cues: excellent sound quality and a long-lasting build. For studio work, these headphones deliver accurate audio reproduction and punchy low-end.

Ideal for music producers and podcasters starting off, the M20x is your reliable option at a fraction of the cost.

For the new musician, it's a sound, sturdy choice.

iJoy Ultra - Feature-Packed for Daily Use

Pros:

Stylish design with noise cancellation

Impressive 35-hour battery life

Affordable yet feature-rich

Cons:

Color options are limited

Not available in physical stores

The iJoy Ultra delivers excellent performance with features such as Bluetooth 5.0 and active noise cancellation (ANC). It also boasts an impressive 35-hour battery life for uninterrupted playback and a sleek design that makes it stand out from competitors.

Though not as strong as the high-end versions, the ANC function is great at suppressing background noise; therefore, it is a good traveling headphone and daily driver.

The iJoy Ultra offers premium features at an unbeatable price.

Koss Porta Pro – Retro Design with Remarkable Sound

Pros:

Legendary design loved by audiophiles

Compact and foldable for portability

Exceptional audio clarity

Cons:

Open-back design can leak sound

Hair can get caught in the headband

The Koss Porta Pro is a timeless classic, offering incredible sound quality and a retro aesthetic. Compact and foldable, they're ideal for on-the-go users. Their balanced and crisp sound makes them a standout choice for audiophiles.

With a proven track record spanning over three decades, these headphones remain a favorite among sound enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

Perfect for audiophiles and style-conscious users, the Porta Pro is a must-have.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 – Stretch Your Budget for Premium Features

Pros:

Foldable and portable design

Effective noise cancellation

Long 40-hour battery life

Cons:

Slightly over the $50 budget

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a premium pick that often goes on sale, bringing it within budget. These headphones feature ANC, Bluetooth 5.0, and BassUp technology, ensuring rich, dynamic sound quality.

With a strong build and fast charge through USB-C, the Q20 is a great choice for a commuter or music enthusiast who needs multiple uses.

It's worth the slight budget stretch for premium sound and features.

Your Perfect Budget Headphones Shouldn't Be Expensive

You don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy good-quality audio. From the Superlux HD681 Evo's audiophile-grade sound to the Anker Soundcore Life Q20's premium features, these headphones prove that budget-friendly options can still deliver outstanding performance.