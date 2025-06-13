Steam launched a beta version of its PC gaming app with native support for Apple Silicon chips, providing a significant update for Mac users. This new version of Steam is designed to run more efficiently on Macs with M1 and M2 processors, improving performance and energy efficiency.

Previously, Mac users running Steam on Apple Silicon devices had to rely on Rosetta 2, Apple's translation layer, or third-party tools for compatibility. The new native client eliminates the need for emulation, allowing games to run with enhanced performance on the latest Apple hardware.

Steam Community users have been requesting such an update for years.

Posted in January 2024, Steam user Spawn wrote "Steam should have native support to capture and share our gameplay. It's 2024, we shouldn't rely on third-party apps to be able to record/capture and share videos of our games on Steam."

The current update, which began rolling out on June 12, 2025. It provides better performance in resource-intensive games, including improved frame rates and reduced latency. Users have already reported more stable gameplay in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which previously experienced slower performance under Rosetta 2 emulation.

The update is available via a new beta build of the Steam client, which you can opt into via the Steam app. Early reports indicate faster game startup times and lower CPU usage, especially for graphically demanding titles. Steam users with compatible devices can now access these improvements without needing additional software or workarounds.

This change could bring a needed boost to Apple gaming. Native support for Steam may encourage more developers to optimize their games for macOS, broadening the range of titles available for Apple users. However, continued optimization will be necessary for full compatibility across the gaming library.

Valve has stated that it will continue to release updates for the Steam client to further improve performance and stability on Apple Silicon devices. The company also noted that the transition to native support is part of its broader commitment to optimizing gaming experiences across multiple platforms.

As Apple continues to sell a ton of its modern devices, the integration of native gaming clients like Steam may help improve the appeal of macOS for users interested in gaming, although continued developer support will be key to this shift.