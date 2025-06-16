OnePlus announced today that it will introduce a multi-device lineup this July, with separate launch events targeting both global and North American markets. The company is set to unveil the OnePlus Buds 4 and Watch 3 43mm in the US and Canada on July 8.

The announcement reflects OnePlus's broader strategy to compete across smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio—sectors that continue to converge as users seek integrated, brand-aligned ecosystems. The dual-event strategy signals OnePlus's intent to strengthen its device ecosystem across regions, with offerings designed to meet diverse hardware and feature expectations.

"The OnePlus Buds 4 offer(s) a top-of-the-line, immersive listening experience," the company said in an email to Tech Times. "The Buds 4 have key features like Dual Drivers, 3D Audio, and a Game Mode, making them the perfect buds for everything from streaming the song of the summer to gaming the night away."

Designed with gamers in mind, the Buds 4 include a 47ms ultra-low latency Game Mode for synchronized sound during competitive play. These earbuds will be available in two colors: Zen Green and Storm Gray.

The OnePlus Watch 2 43mm introduces a smaller form factor for the company's latest smartwatch model, tailored for users who prefer smaller wearables. It retains key features of the standard version, including long battery life, GPS tracking, and health monitoring functions. The 43mm variant will launch in a Silver Steel finish.

The July 8 launch follows OnePlus's announcement of a broader global event scheduled for July 16, where additional devices including smartphones and tablets will be unveiled. The North American release is part of a dual-launch approach aimed at tailoring products to market-specific needs.

In parallel, OnePlus continues to emphasize its ongoing sustainability efforts, including the use of recyclable materials and expanded product lifecycle programs, which it plans to scale globally.

With region-specific launches and a growing product ecosystem that includes phones and tablets, OnePlus is positioning itself as a multi-category brand focused on performance, personalization, and market adaptation.

More details can be found on OnePlus's official website.