Minecraft's Bedrock Edition will launch a new downloadable content (DLC) pack, Chase the Skies, June 17, introducing long-awaited, narrative-driven gameplay, custom mobs, and airship mechanics to the block-building platform.

This new pack comes alongside the first major visual overhaul for the title in years, called Vibrant Visuals. This new graphics tech includes improved lighting and shadows, richer color palettes, detailed textures, environmental effects, and ray tracing on RTY-enabled systems.

Raise a happy ghast, experience a new music disc and much more. Players on Bedrock Edition will also get to experience our biggest official visual refresh: Vibrant Visuals! https://t.co/BJVvg8iDG1 pic.twitter.com/EfRhFuwCMd — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 13, 2025

"There is something beautiful about a 16-year-old game being actively updated," commented YouTube user, @user-lz2oh9zz4y, on the teaser trailer released June 12.

The DLC is developed by Gamemode One in partnership with Mojang Studios and adds structured missions, new environments, and exploration systems.

Set in a floating archipelago, the DLC allows players to command customizable airships while completing quests and uncovering lore. It includes custom mobs, new items, and NPC-driven missions designed to deliver a more curated survival-adventure experience.

The DLC is accessible through the Minecraft Marketplace and compatible with all Bedrock-supported platforms, including mobile, console, and Windows devices. Players can use existing accounts and devices without requiring additional software installations.

While not tied to the core game update, Chase the Skies coincides with renewed efforts from Mojang to diversify the types of gameplay available within Minecraft, especially for console and mobile audiences. It's one of several Marketplace releases aimed at extending replayability through themed adventures.

As Minecraft expands its DLC offerings, Chase the Skies highlights Mojang's ongoing support for structured gameplay modes within a platform traditionally defined by open-ended play.