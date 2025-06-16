Nintendo has announced a special Nintendo Direct presentation focused on Donkey Kong Bananza, scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT. The 15-minute livestream will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming 3D platformer, set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

Donkey Kong Bananza marks the franchise's return to 3D gameplay after more than two decades. Players will control Donkey Kong as he embarks on a quest to recover stolen banana-shaped diamonds from the villainous group VoidCo. The game features destructible environments, allowing players to smash terrain to create paths and uncover hidden areas. A new companion, Odd Rock, assists Donkey Kong by providing guidance and aiding in puzzle-solving.

The upcoming Direct presentation is expected to reveal more details about the game's mechanics, characters, and world design. Fans can watch the event live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. Preorders for Donkey Kong Bananza are currently available, with the game priced at $69.99 in the US.

As the first major Donkey Kong title since 2014's Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Bananza is poised to be a significant addition to the Nintendo Switch 2's lineup, offering both longtime fans and new players an exciting new adventure.

