On Monday, cloud gaming and virtual PC company Shadow officially launched Neo, its latest cloud gaming PC offering, available in Europe and North America. Designed to deliver enhanced performance for gamers, creators, and professionals, Neo replaces the company's previous "Boost" tier, offering significant improvements in both gaming and professional software capabilities.

Shadow offers full remote access to a high-performance virtual PC that you can use to stream to your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or smart TV. It gives you access to the actual PC, as well, not just the gaming titles, which lets you install any software or mods, just like you can on a physical machine in your possession.

"Neo is our newest and most versatile cloud PC yet," said Olivier Abecassis, CEO at Shadow, in an email sent to Tech Times. "Whether you're gaming in 2K with RTX and DLSS, editing complex 3D models, or working on the go, Shadow Neo gives you the power of a high-end PC — instantly and from anywhere."

The new Neo tier boasts substantial upgrades over its predecessor:

CPU: AMD EPYC 9354P with 8 vCores at 3.25 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA (16 GB), equivalent to an RTX 4060

RAM: 16 GB DDR5

Storage: 512 GB SSD (C:), up to 5 TB HDD (D:)

Network: 1 Gb/s fiber connection

OS: Windows 10/11

These upgrades promise up to 150% better gaming performance and 200% improved performance in professional applications compared to the previous Boost tier.

Existing Boost subscribers will be automatically upgraded to Neo at no additional cost. New users can subscribe to Neo starting at $37.99 per month.

Early adopters have reported positive experiences with Neo's enhanced performance. Reddit user, @G3ne7ic, noted a "solid 40% improvement in performance," particularly in games like Kerbal Space Program.

However, some users have expressed concerns about hardware limitations, particularly with CPU performance. Yet another Reddit user, @Anxious_Claim2055, commented that the CPU "maxes out on 100% when all I have is Discord, and almost ANY game open."

Shadow's release of Neo marks a notable development in consumer cloud computing, delivering upgraded performance across gaming and professional applications. While initial user response has been largely positive, continued adoption will test the platform's scalability and reveal longer-term performance benchmarks.

For more information about Shadow, visit their official website.