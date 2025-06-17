At a recent event hosted at Apple's Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, Apple TV+ brought together the cast of its Emmy-winning series Severance for a live panel, followed by a surprise appearance by actor Brad Pitt and Apple CEO, Tim Cook. The event served to promote the upcoming season of Severance and preview Apple's growing role in high-end film production, specifically in the forthcoming release of F1: The Movie.

The film, starring Brad Pitt and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, was developed in partnership with Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. A key technical element of the production is a custom high-resolution camera system built using iPhone technology. Apple designed the compact rig to fit inside real F1 race cars, capturing footage from within the cockpit without compromising vehicle performance.

Cook emphasized the importance of authenticity in sports storytelling, citing the camera system as a way to deliver immersive realism. "It was important for us to be authentic to the sport and really capture that immersive feeling of being in the car," Cook said during the event.

Pitt followed up, saying F1: The Movie is the "most visceral racing film ever made."

The iPhone-based system was used during filming at live Grand Prix races, including in Monaco, Silverstone, and Abu Dhabi. The footage aims to offer audiences a closer, more accurate visual experience of high-speed racing by integrating production technology directly into the sport's environment.

Apple's role in developing hardware specifically for film production highlights the company's broader strategy to integrate its core technologies into original content. With F1: The Movie set to debut on June 27, the company is positioning its in-house innovations not just behind the scenes, but as an integral part of the storytelling process.

The event reflects Apple's continued investment in its entertainment division, with projects that combine custom-built tools, high-profile talent, and original content under the Apple TV+ banner.

To watch the official trailer and find out more information about the movie, visit f1themovie.net.