In an update on Tuesday, Samsung introduced a Personal Health Records feature within its Samsung health app in India, allowing users to digitally access and manage their medical data through the country's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) framework.

The new feature enables users to create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) by registering with their Aadhaar number or mobile phone. Once linked, users can securely view and share medical records including prescriptions, lab reports, and hospital visit histories. Additionally, the app supports outpatient services by allowing users to scan QR codes at Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission- or ABDM-compliant hospitals and clinics to obtain virtual queue tokens.

"Samsung prioritizes customer needs and continually enhances products and services to enhance their everyday experiences," said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung Research Institute, Noida, in a statement. "This feature empowers users to manage their health history, track progress, and maintain better control over their well-being."

Developed in collaboration with Eka Care, India's health system integrator, the new Samsung-led feature aims to support India's national effort to build a unified digital health infrastructure that streamlines access to electronic medical records across providers and patients.

The update is part of Samsung's broader strategy to integrate essential services into its consumer technology offerings. It also aligns with the Indian government's push to digitize healthcare delivery and improve data accessibility across the public and private sectors.

As global interest in digital health continues to grow, Samsung's move reflects a shift toward using smartphones as centralized tools for managing personal health. The rollout in India could serve as a model for similar efforts in other regions where digital healthcare systems are emerging, like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.