Adobe's generative AI tools are going mobile, starting with Firefly. The company launched Firefly Mobile on Tuesday, a new app for iOS and Android that brings its generative AI image and video tools to smartphones for the first time.

The app expands Adobe's Firefly capabilities to mobile devices, allowing users to create and edit visual content using AI-driven features such as text-to-image and text-to-video generation. It also introduces tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand, previously integrated into applications like Photoshop and Illustrator. The release marks Adobe's continued investment in making generative AI tools available across platforms and devices.

What Firefly Mobile Can Do

Firefly Mobile includes Adobe's proprietary Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Video Model, which support image and video generation from text prompts or media uploads. The app also offers integration with third-party AI models, including those from OpenAI and Google. Users can animate still images, swap backgrounds, and edit scenes with generative tools.

"Creators continue to impress us with the breadth and artistry of the images, videos, graphics,and designs they're dreaming up in the Firefly app using models from both Adobe and our partners," said Ely Greenfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, in the blog post. "Our goal with Firefly is to deliver creators the most comprehensive destination on the web and mobile to access the best generative models from across the industry, in a single integrated experience from ideation to generation and editing."

Adobe Targets Mobile Creators with AI-Powered App

Firefly Mobile enters a competitive field, including Canva's Magic Studio and tools from startups like Runway and Pika Labs. Unlike standalone platforms like Runway or Pika Labs, Firefly Mobile is tightly integrated with Adobe's Creative Cloud ecosystem, giving existing users a seamless bridge between desktop and mobile workflows. Adobe's offering is positioned as an extension of its broader suite rather than a one-off app, potentially appealing to creatives already embedded in its tools.

The launch is part of Adobe's broader effort to integrate generative AI into its product lineup following earlier updates across its desktop applications. It also aligns with an industry trend toward embedding AI tools in mobile-first environments, reflecting growing demand for flexible content creation options.

Adobe's move into mobile generative tools could reshape how visual content is created and shared, as AI becomes a standard part of both professional and everyday workflows.

The app is now available on the App Store and Google Play, with free access to basic tools and paid plans for expanded use. Premium features are offered through Adobe's existing generative credit system and can be used across the Firefly product suite