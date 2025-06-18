Microsoft announced a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD on Wednesday, set to co-engineer custom silicon for its upcoming Xbox devices, including next-generation consoles, handhelds, and cloud platforms. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced graphics, AI-powered immersive experiences, and seamless integration across a unified gaming ecosystem.

Xbox president, Sarah Bond, emphasized that the new platform will not be restricted to a single storefront or device, marking a significant shift towards greater flexibility and accessibility in gaming. The next-gen Xbox will maintain backward compatibility with existing Xbox game libraries, ensuring continuity for players. Additionally, the platform will leverage Windows to create a premier gaming experience across various devices.

"Working alongside AMD, we are pushing the boundaries of gaming technology to deliver the next generation of graphical advancements that will enhance visual quality and provide immersive gameplay experiences powered by AI," Bond said in a promotional video for the partnership.

The partnership builds upon a decade-long collaboration between Microsoft and AMD, which has previously resulted in the development of custom system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Xbox consoles. For instance, the Xbox Series X and Series S feature AMD's Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architectures, optimized for gaming performance.

Technical details of the next-gen Xbox console remain under wraps, but the video hints that it may feature AMD's Zen 6 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU architectures, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. The console is expected to support cloud hybrid gaming experiences, enabling new levels of performance beyond the capabilities of client hardware alone.

The strategic partnership with AMD also aligns with Microsoft's broader gaming strategy, which includes partnerships with third-party hardware makers like ASUS for the development of handheld devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally. These devices are designed to provide a lightweight, bloat-free Windows 11 gaming experience on the go, further expanding the Xbox ecosystem.

Looking ahead, this collaboration underscores Microsoft's commitment to delivering a flexible and expansive gaming platform that transcends traditional console boundaries. As AI and cloud technologies continue to evolve, the next-gen Xbox ecosystem aims to provide gamers with unprecedented levels of immersion and accessibility.