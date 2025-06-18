T-Mobile just launched the Revvl Tab 2, a $169.99 5G tablet aimed at budget-conscious users, marking a new milestone in affordable connected devices in the US.

The Revvl Tab 2 will be available exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning June 26. The launch underscores the carrier's strategy to expand low-cost access to 5G technology—traditionally limited to premium devices—by offering this tablet for free with qualifying plans and monthly credits.

What You Get for $170 (or Free, Technically)

The Revvl Tab 2 features a 10.1-inch HD screen, dual stereo speakers, a 6,000mAh battery, and includes Google's Gemini AI built in. It runs Android 14 and supports both T-Mobile's and Metro's 5G networks. The tablet is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, a rarity at this price point.

T-Mobile is offering the device free for new or existing customers who activate a tablet line with Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus plans, spreading the cost over 24 bill credits. Users also get access to the broader perks of T-Mobile's postpaid ecosystem, including Netflix on Us, in-flight Wi-Fi, and free high-speed international data.

Why T-Mobile Is Betting on Budget Hardware

The Revvl Tab 2 is part of the carrier's broader play to expand the Revvl brand, which saw prior success with the Revvl 6 Pro 5G smartphone. By targeting users looking for affordable connected devices, T-Mobile is targeting a segment of the market where few major brands currently offer 5G tablets below $200.

The Revvl lineup also includes smartphones like the Revvl 6x 5G and Revvl 6x Pro 5G, both offering 5G connectivity, large displays, multi-lens cameras, and Android 13, reinforcing T-Mobile's strategy of delivering feature-rich devices at accessible price points.

The tablet's release comes amid rising competition in the budget tech market, where carriers increasingly act as device manufacturers. While Verizon and AT&T continue to focus on flagship bundles, T-Mobile is doubling down on self-branded, cost-conscious alternatives.

As 5G adoption expands across price tiers, the Revvl Tab 2 illustrates how wireless carriers are using subsidized hardware to make high-speed connectivity more accessible to cost-conscious consumers.