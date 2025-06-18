Dora: Rainforest Rescue arrives on PC and major consoles October 24, expanding Nickelodeon's edutainment offerings through a new cross-platform game targeting preschool-aged audiences.

The game, developed by Outright Games in partnership with Paramount, will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. As a preschool-focused title, it reinforces a broader trend of bringing familiar children's characters into educational, interactive formats across mainstream gaming platforms—previously dominated by action and teen-oriented content.

"We're thrilled to introduce a new generation to Dora's world through this interactive adventure," said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games, in an email. "The new CG-animated series laid the perfect foundation for creating a game that captures Dora's spirit of exploration, problem- solving, and bilingual education in a format the whole family can enjoy together."

'Dora: Rainforest Rescue' Isn't Just for Tablets Anymore

In Dora: Rainforest Rescue, players guide Dora and Boots through a rainforest in a colorful vehicle, collecting animal friends and avoiding obstacles. The gameplay includes basic educational elements like counting, problem-solving, and spatial recognition, consistent with preschool learning outcomes. The game will include full voice acting in multiple languages, and supports family-friendly controls and local multiplayer.

Outright Games, known for licensed kids' games like Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, continues to expand its edutainment footprint with titles like Nick Jr. Party Adventure, released in 2024. Dora: Rainforest Rescue follows that format, combining accessible mechanics with educational themes and familiar characters, in this case bringing Dora the Explorer back to center stage.

Dora's transition from TV icon to multiplatform game lead reflects how major media companies are adapting legacy brands for younger digital-native audiences. With streaming and app-based learning now widespread, Nickelodeon and Paramount are increasingly leveraging console gaming to extend the educational value and brand life of their preschool franchises.