Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this October, extending the cozy farming sim's reach beyond mobile and into console living rooms.

The Special Edition is scheduled to arrive on Switch and other platforms this fall with sneak peeks available now. This release shifts the previously mobile-only title to more mainstream gaming devices, mirroring the broader trend of adapting casual simulation games for console audiences and family play.

"In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, players are tasked with going back home to where it all started to help their childhood village get back on track," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume, in an email sent to Tech Times. "Mobile gamers will love this robust new standalone farming experience...all without any in-app purchases."

Originally released on August 23, 2024 for iOS and Android, "Home Sweet Home" invites players to restore Alba Village by farming, fishing, mining, and socializing. The Special Edition, confirmed via the official Natsume announcement, will land on Switch and consoles this October, bringing the full mobile experience—including romance options, festivals, and its signature "Happiness" village mechanic—to a larger screen.

From Pocket Screens to Big Cozy Scenes

By porting the title to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One, and PC, Natsume is broadening the Harvest Moon brand's footprint outside mobile gaming. This move aligns with similar industry trends: low-investment, family-oriented sims like Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons have successfully found new audiences on consoles. Bringing longevity—especially during holiday quarters when such cozy titles tend to perform well.

Natsume has built mobile farming titles under the Harvest Moon name since 2024, following their split with original developer Marvelous. The console announcement emphasizes that this Special Edition includes "updated UI, controls, and high-resolution textures," improving user experience on non-touch platforms. While some fans debate the quality of Natsume's iterations versus the "Story of Seasons" series, the company continues to support its own "Harvest Moon IP" with new content, suggesting sustainability in a crowded farming sim space.

As console and PIC audiences grow for lifestyle sims, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition highlights the shifting landscapes where mobile-first titles are finding a second life in the living room.