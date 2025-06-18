Honda's Reusable Rocket Successfully Launches, Lands in Latest Test—Is It Starship's New Rival?

Japanese automotive company Honda has successfully launched and landed its experimental reusable rocket, marking a significant milestone for the company in its initial attempt. This is part of the massive plans of Honda to venture into space flight sometime in the future, with the company announcing its venture almost four years ago.

Despite the secretive development of Honda's reusable rocket, the company has shocked the world with its latest successful test, with the company showing off the progress in its plans to explore the cosmos.

Honda Successfully Launch, Land Reusable Rocket

Honda shared a press release that details their latest successes in launching their reusable rocket four years after it was first announced to the public. According to the company, its experimental reusable rocket saw a successful launch and landing earlier this week, and it was able to reach an altitude of 271.4 meters (890 feet).

According to Honda, the team launched their rocket from their facility in Taiki Town of the Hokkaido Prefecture, with the company able to achieve a total flight duration of 56.6 seconds.

It was revealed by the company that the development of the rocket and its testing was spearheaded by its subsidiary, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. In their flight, Honda was able to launch the rocket without any problems, as well as land it within 37 centimeters of its target area.

What Is Next For Honda's Rocket Venture?

According to The Verge's report, the almost 21-foot tall rocket that weighs 2,800 pounds landed on its four retractable legs that held it during launch.

Honda is known for developing a "space town," which is called Taiki Town, in collaboration with public and private sectors, including its national space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The company claimed that it has not yet decided regarding the commercialization of its rockets, but it previously cited the need for more satellites for its businesses. Honda plans to be able to perform suborbital launches by 2029 before this decade ends.

SpaceX Starship's New Rival

Back in October 2021, Honda announced that they were developing a reusable rocket prototype which the company wants to be a part of cosmic explorations, expanding their potential to reach outer space. The company revealed during this time that its research and development team was able to achieve a lot of milestones in their two years of working on its design.

Over a month later, the Japanese car company underwent the testing of its reusable rocket, centering on the test firing of its initial prototype, showcasing the capabilities of its first flyer. According to Honda, this rocket can go supersonic because of its Mach Diamonds found in the exhaust, with the company planning to join the commercial space race headed by SpaceX.

Honda is now gearing up for more testing for their reusable rocket to see more of its capabilities when launching to greater heights.