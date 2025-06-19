Midjourney Brings AI Video Generation Model Called the 'V1'—Here's How Much It Would Cost

This year, the world of artificial intelligence expanded with more accessible AI video generators, and the latest one is from a company known as Midjourney, which is debuting their new "V1" model.

Through the latest AI model, users may create short videos that bring animation, dialogue, sounds, and more to any uploaded photos or generated images via its platform.

As of press time, Midjourney's AI video generator can only deliver up to less than 30 seconds of content to users, as well as limited availability on the web. It would only be available under a paid tier.

Midjourney's AI Video Generation Model Is Here

Midjourney announced its latest development for the world to experience firsthand as its AI video generator is now available for users. According to the company, their unique take on AI video generation centers on creating "imagery in real-time," and users may command the AI to move around a three-dimensional space and for its characters and environments to preview motion.

The company calls this model "V1" or Version 1 of its video model, with this specific release being an experimental one as Midjourney is still in the process of developing it to incorporate three important elements.

According to Midjourney, the company needs to ensure that it develops the proper model for its building blocks. It will include imaging models, video models, and 3D models to deliver this "real-time" experience.

Here's How Much Access to V1 Model Costs

In the latest iteration of the Midjourney V1 AI video generator model, users would be able to take advantage of an image-to-video generative experience. Access to this experience will set users back $10 per month to enjoy its features, and it would only produce five-second clips, which they may extend by up to four seconds in four instances.

This means that users may potentially create up to 21-second AI-generated videos in one project.

Midjourney's AI Development and Issues

Back when OpenAI revealed the ChatGPT and DALL-E models, Midjourney was among the few AI companies that pushed for generative AI image development to be available during the early stages. As early as 2022, Midjourney has allowed users to create almost realistic images, with an architect using the platform to design futuristic cities that appear "otherworldly."

One of the most notable traits of Midjourney's AI image generator is how it could deliver almost realistic images, and it allowed global users to enjoy this for free. There was one set of images uploaded online that featured vintage Polaroid shots of a rock concert that seemingly happened in the past, but its creator, Fallon Fox, claimed to have only used Midjourney's AI image generator.

Previously, Midjourney's AI image generator only worked via Discord where users would use a bot to share their prompts and receive the finished product via a dedicated channel.

Recently, Midjourney has made quite a stir in the industry for their alleged copyright infringement, with Disney and Universal filing a lawsuit against them for illegally copying their IPs, particularly their animated characters, without permission.