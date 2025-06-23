Sega's parent company, Sega Sammy Holdings, has accidentally leaked how much 11 of their games earned by fiscal year from 2020 to 2025.

Sega eventually took down the page containing the sales of their titles, but the information has already been uploaded elsewhere online.

Out of the 11 titles, "Persona 5 Royal" tallied the most units sold in the given time period.

Sega's Sales Numbers for 11 Titles Leaked

As originally reported by VGC, here are the 11 titles whose sales numbers were leaked by the company.

"Persona 5 Royal" - 7.25 million

"Sonic Frontiers" - 4.57 million

"Team Sonic Racing" - 3.50 million

"Total War: Three Kingdoms" - 3.21 million

"Yakuza: Like a Dragon" - 2.86 million

"Sonic Superstars" - 2.43 million

"Total War: Warhammer 3" - 2.34 million

"Shin Megami Tensei V" - 2.11 million

"Persona 3 Reload" - 2.07 million

"Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth" - 1.66 million

"Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name" - 960,000

Selling the greatest number of units is "Persona 5 Royal," the enhanced version of "Persona 5" that was released in 2020.

Where's 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'?

A report by PC Gamer points out the notable absence of "Metaphor: ReFantazio" from the list. The report speculates that the game was left out due to the fact that it was released closer to the end of Sega's 2025 fiscal year.

Released on October 11, 2024, "Metaphor: ReFantazio" received critical acclaim across different platforms. It was also nominated for multiple Game of the Year awards, including at The Game Awards.

PC Gamer likewise noted the absence of "Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii" from the list. Released in February 2025, its absence may have the same reason as "Metaphor: ReFantazio's."