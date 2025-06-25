Little Nightmares III arrives on consoles & PC October 10, 2025, bringing online co-op for the first time, a Friend's Pass system, and several special editions including Deluxe, Mirror, and Premium Spiral. If you pre-order any digital copy, you get to play the game in Early Access right now.

Developed by horror game experts Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Quarry) and published by Bandai Namco, this third installment in the dark puzzle-platform series finally introduces online two-player co-op. Solo play taps AI to replace your missing helper. Multiple versions upsell to Expansion Pass content and collector items, while pre-order bonuses include early access to the enhanced remaster of the original game.

The developer promises a Friend's Pass on the platforms that can do that, making sure that only one copy of the game is needed to play Little Nightmares III with a buddy. Of course, if you start the game in co-op, you'll need to finish in co-op with the same two players, though you can, of course, start different saves to get around that.

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to play cross-platform; you'll need to have friends playing on the same console as you do.

So Many Editions, So Little Time

There are several editions you can grab for this title, including the following:

The standard edition nabs you the main game, and that's it.

Little Nightmares III's Deluxe edition gets you the main game plus The Spiral expansion pass for future game chapters, along with a special Ferryman costume set. It also includes the Resident costumes pack.

The Mirror Edition (available at retail outlets) gets you all the stuff from Deluxe, but also a figurine, a metal case, a physical art book, a physical and digital original soundtrack, some cool stickers, and nice packaging to display it all.

The Premium Spiral Edition (only available via Bandai Namco's online store) gets all the content of the lower editions, plus an enhanced music box base for the figurine, a Nome controller and phone holder, and a double-sided metal coin engraved with portraits of the player characters, Low and Alone.

The remastered version of the original Little Nightmares is on offer for all consoles except Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

"This early access is only playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and the digital entitlement is platform-specific." said the devs in the blog post. "Players who pre-order on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will have the entitlement linked to their user profile but won't be able to play the game until they upgrade their respective platforms to their next gen versions: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S."