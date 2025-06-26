The 13.0.4 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, released Tuesday, fixes a quirky bug with Mii Fighters and restores seamless online play between Switch and Switch 2 players.

This patch arrives just days after Nintendo's Switch 2 system update on June 18 and aims to stabilize cross-platform online play.

Offline, the update fixes an issue where thumbnails for newly created or modified Mii Fighters failed to generate correctly in the Games & More menu. Online, in conjunction with the June 18 Switch 2 firmware update (version 20.1.5), it resolves sudden match terminations when a Switch 2 and Switch player faced off using a Mii Fighter.

Rather than introducing new fighters or stages, this update allows players on both Switch versions to reliably queue up with Mii characters, a crowd favorite for custom outfits and personal flair.

Community forums have largely welcomed the fix, especially after several crash reports tied to early Switch 2 gameplay. Many in the Reddit community expressed their appreciation, with users like @TSP184 expressing, "glad they fixed this pretty quickly."

Smash Ultimate was among the first titles Nintendo actively updated in response to post-launch Switch 2 compatibility issues. A compatible ecosystem between the original Switch and the new hardware is essential for a title famed for its extensive online community. As such, most community members regard the fix as essential, considering Mii Fighters like Brawler, Swordfighter, and Gunner are fan-favorites due to their customization options.

Prior to the patch, some players even advised avoiding Mii Fights in online matches to sidestep disconnections.

While it doesn't add any new content, the update focuses directly on stability and functionality, restoring stable online play for Mii Fighters and ensuring compatibility between Switch and Switch 2 players.