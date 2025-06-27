Sony Interactive Entertainment and Save the Children recently partnered to enhance online safety tools and educational programs for young gamers worldwide. This collaboration of resources enhances parental controls, in-game safety tools, and awareness campaigns, aiming to keep children safe from online risks while fostering positive digital experiences.

Sony has long supported online safety, but this partnership, announced Tuesday by Catherine Jensen, Vice President of Sony Global Consumer Experience, marks a deeper engagement with child protection frameworks. Sony's PlayStation parental controls now allow parents to set playtime limits, restrict games by age rating, disable chat, limit spending, and require password authentication for purchases. These settings can be managed via console, PC, or mobile app, and changes trigger real-time notifications to the family manager.

"PlayStation is designed to be a safe space that encourages human connection, shared experiences, and forged friendships," stated Jensen in the announcement. "While the majority of interactions on PlayStation Network reflect our commitment to a respectful and safe environment, we continuously work to uphold these standards and address the occasional behavior that doesn't align with our Code of Conduct."

At the same time, Save the Children will offer educational resources and training designed to teach parents about online risks, such as cyberbullying and underage communication, aligned with Sony's work in player education and community moderation. This initiative builds on past Safer Internet Day efforts by Sony, which introduced interactive tools and quizzes to promote safety awareness.

"All children have the right to feel safe online and in the gaming world. Yet, that's not always the reality. To make the gaming world a safer place for children, we need to work in new and innovative ways—this collaboration is one such example," Sara Damber, National Director of Save the Children Sweden, said in the announcement.

The plan addresses growing concerns from parents and advocacy groups about children's online safety. Save the Children reports that one in five children doesn't have access to safe online spaces, and many parents say they're not fully prepared to keep up with digital gaming environments.