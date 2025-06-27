Xiaomi has entered the AI wearables sector with the launch of its Smart Audio Glasses, combining hands-free voice control, open-ear audio, and camera capabilities into a lightweight design under 40 grams—the weight of about 8 nickels.

The launch marks Xiaomi's move beyond smartphones into the smart glasses market, which research indicates is expected to grow by more than 26% worldwide this year. With built-in translation, object detection, and a 12 MP wide-angle camera, the glasses offer a lower-cost alternative to similar products from Meta and Huawei.

Xiaomi debuted the Smart Audio Glasses at its "Human x Car x Home" ecosystem event on Thursday. Two versions are available: one with electrochromic lenses that switch between tinted and transparent modes, and one with fixed sunglass-style lenses. The glasses use Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. XiaoAI, Xiaomi's voice assistant, provides live visual processing through a built-in 12MP camera, supporting 2K video recording and QR code scanning.

The company promises battery life of up to 8.6 hours of continuous use—over double that of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses—and 22 hours on standby. Full charging should take around 45 minutes via a magnetic two-pin connector. Five microphones and two directional speakers support noise-cancelled calls and open-ear media playback.

The product is initially available only in China, starting at 1,999 yuan (approximately $275), with electrochromic models priced up to 2,499 yuan (approximately $343). Industry analysts report that smart eyewear shipments in China are forecasted to surpass 12.8 million units this year, a 107% increase from 2024, driven by demand for lightweight, AI-integrated devices.

Sales in China will provide the first indication of consumer interest, as Xiaomi has not yet confirmed plans for international release.