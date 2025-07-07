Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Leak: New Smartwatch Gets 64GB Storage, Ultra-Bright Displays, More

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series is attracting a lot of attention ahead of the July 9 Unpacked event. While we know that a handful of smartphones are coming such as Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, only a few fans are aware of the impressive specs of the wearable lineup.

So far, here's what the rumors are saying about it.

Three Galaxy Watch 8 Models on the Way

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 line will consist of three models including the Galaxy Watch 8 Standard, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, according to Android Police.

All of these wearables will be powered by Samsung's new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, the same one likely to power the Galaxy Watch 7. They will all come with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the Classic and Ultra models, while the standard model will keep 32GB as before.

Advanced Health Sensors and Brighter Displays

Regardless of the model, customers can look forward to an enhanced health and fitness experience. All three Galaxy Watch 8 models will come with:

ECG tracking

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)

Heart rate monitors

Each watch will also feature an ultra-bright screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, covered in rugged Sapphire Glass for greater durability.

Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra's Premium Features and Safety Tools

The Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra (2025) differentiates itself with some rugged elements. It will have a big 47mm titanium case, a robust 590mAh battery, and an 86dB emergency siren for safety notifications.

With these features, the Ultra is obviously targeting outdoor explorers and those in search of best-in-class durability and battery life.

Europe Buyers Should Ready For a Higher Price Tag

Although the specs look good, they have a price tag attached to them—literally. A new report indicates a European price hike for the Galaxy Watch 8 series:

Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm): €380

Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm): €410

LTE models: €430 and €460 respectively

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: €530 (add €50 for LTE)

Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra: Remains at €700

These rates reflect a €50–€60 increase from the launch prices of the Galaxy Watch 7, fueling rumors that equivalent rises will hit U.S. and international markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series will officially go on sale on July 9, with sales in France and possibly across Europe beginning July 23. To view the full specs of the product, click here.