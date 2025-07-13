Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Elon Musk and many Donald Trump fans are rambling on X to seek the truth on "Epstein Files," which they claim the administration is burying in order for the public not to know what's real about it.

The recent investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death and his alleged sex trafficking ring was recently closed by the Trump administration, claiming that the scandal was not real.

Moreover, President Trump recently released a long post about the "truth" behind the Epstein files, claiming that it is only a conspiracy theory that was created by his political enemies.

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on 'Epstein Files'

Musk has replied to one post that questions President Trump and his administration's alleged cover-up on Jeffrey Epstein's death and the files that are said to be the evidence of his wrongdoings.

The X owner claims that the issue is now a "very big deal," going as far as to question the Trump administration's way of handling the case and how it ended abruptly without addressing the concerns.

This is a very big deal.



What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

Apart from Musk, Gizmodo reported that many former Trump supporters and believers of his MAGA movement are also questioning the President and his administration because of it.

One of the most influential conservatives on X, Matt Walsh, has begun questioning Trump and his administration following their closing of the Epstein case.

Now, Walsh has dedicated his microblogs to seeking the truth on the Epstein files.

Up until 10 seconds ago there was unanimous agreement that Epstein was a pedophile and child sex trafficker with high profile clientele who all must be exposed and brought to justice. Now, out of the blue, we're being told that none of that is true and anyone who believes this… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2025

Many other MAGA and Trump supporters have now turned on the President and his administration following the abrupt closure of the case, claiming that Epstein is not who he was painted out to be.

President Trump Claims It's Only a 'Conspiracy'

Trump: I’ll release the Epstein files because Americans care.



America: Yes we do! Yay!



Bondi: Wait until you see what we’ve got on Epstein!



America: Yay! We care about Epstein!



Bondi: *releases nothing useful*



America: ?????



Trump: Why do you care about Epstein? pic.twitter.com/plPEwObRh5 — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) July 12, 2025

This follows a recent post by President Trump over at Truth Social which reportedly downplayed the Epstein scandal into nothing more than a conspiracy theory. Trump claimed that the scandal was fabricated by his political enemies, including former US President Barack Obama, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey, and more.

According to former supporters now turned critics, the administration is downplaying Epstein's alleged crimes as a sex trafficker and his possession of a client list that alleged contains the country's rich and powerful.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Beef

Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a fallout when the tech executive was booted from the White House following his short stint as the head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The once inseparable pair are clearly no longer on good terms. It went as far as Musk making noise on his social media platform which called out the President, but he recently backed off as Tesla lost a whopping $150 billion in its value.

As more people look deeper into the Epstein files, which were once promised to be publicly released by the Trump administration, many are now reconsidering their allegiance to the President.