Waymo Secures Driverless Permit in New York City to Test Its Robotaxi, But There's a Caveat

Waymo has secured its driverless permit in New York City. The latest approval for Waymo opens up massive possibilities for the residents and visitors of the Big Apple as soon, they would get the chance to book robotaxi rides directly from Waymo.

Waymo Secures Driverless Permit in New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the state's Department of Transportation announced a significant development for the city which granted Waymo a driverless permit to operate in the Big Apple.

This is a first-of-its-kind permit for Waymo and the entire robotaxi industry as New York is known for having a law that prevents autonomous vehicles with no drivers operating them.

This development is now taking a turn towards a Waymo vehicle now being operational in the streets of New York City, providing rides to New Yorkers and visitors.

Waymo's NYC Permit Has a Huge Caveat

However, Gizmodo reported that there is still a huge caveat to Waymo's driverless permit in the city as NYC still has a law that prevents driverless cars to operate fully autonomous. This means that Waymo would have to assign human operators behind the wheel to oversee the trips and operate

Waymo is already lobbying for a change in the city's regulations.

The company is permitted to deploy a fleet of eight AVs until late September 2025 before it has to renew the permit again.

Waymo's Expanding Robotaxi Services

Waymo is now operating in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix, recently adding Atlanta and Miami. There are also plans to operate in Washington, DC.

The company is also taking its self-driving cars and technology to another country after announcing last year that it will start testing in Tokyo, Japan. Waymo's success in the United States prompted the international expansion, but it will be a massive challenge for the technology as they would have to adhere to the opposite road orientation and the Japanese driving culture.