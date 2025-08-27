YouTube has introduced a new option for its NFL Sunday Ticket content package as users now have the option to choose to pay on a monthly basis instead of making an all-in-one purchase.

The service will give users access to all NFL Sunday Ticket games, which are the out-of-market Sunday afternoon games that are not carried by the broadcast partner networks of the league.

However, users should weigh their options when choosing which NFL Sunday Ticket setup they would like to purchase, especially as it could cost them more if they opt for the latest choice available.

YouTube Offers NFL Sunday Ticket Monthly Payments

YouTube shared in its latest blog post that, as the 2025 National Football League season is only days away from its start, the platform is now offering "Month-to-Month" plans for all users.

This means that users who choose not to pay the one-time fee for the NFL Sunday Ticket access may spread it across the months of the active season, and they could opt to finish it or stop their subscription at some point.

There is a promotional price for the Month-to-Month plan, but it is exclusively available to new users only. They can get access to the service for $85 per month for up to four payments. This means that new users will only get four months of the $85 monthly promotional rate for the plan.

For returning users and those whose four-moth promotion has ended, the monthly fee for the NFL Sunday Ticket access is available for $115 per month. However, for non-YouTube TV subscribers, the NFL Sunday Ticket Month-to-Month plan will set them back $145 monthly on YouTube.

It Is More Expensive Than the One-Time Fee

According to YouTube's support page, the Month-to-Month pass for the NFL Sunday Ticket is generally a more expensive option for users who want to get the service. The company said that it is 20% more expensive than the regular Season Pass if users who opt for this for the entire season.

The Month-to-Month pass has several perks for users despite its more expensive pricing. Users are entitled to cancel their subscription at any time, which would take effect for the following month. Additionally, it is a service that would renew automatically each month.

The one-time fee for the NFL Sunday Ticket Season Pass costs $276, and while this is a hefty option, YouTube offers monthly installments to complete the payments that encompasses the entire NFL season. The only setback here is that users would not be able to cancel the Season Pass and are required to pay the entire fee.

YouTube TV and Google have successfully secured the rights to stream the NFL Sunday Ticket after its decade-long partnership with DirecTV.

The company pays $2.5 billion per year to the NFL to secure the rights, and since then, they have been the official streaming partner of the Sunday Ticket until 2029.