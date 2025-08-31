Meta Establishes Safeguards, Guidelines For AI Chatbots for Safer Use for Minors

Meta is adding new safeguards and guidelines in the use of its existing AI chatbots that would avoid any harmful interactions with underaged users on its platforms.

This came weeks after Meta's AI chatbots were reported to have the potential to interact with minors in disturbing ways, including talking to them about self-harm and having inappropriate conversations.

Meta Establishes Safeguards, Guidelines for AI Chatbots

According to the latest report by TechCrunch (via The Verge), Meta is now on the move to develop "interim" guidelines and safeguards for its generative AI chatbots to avoid potentially harmful conversations.

It was revealed by the company to the publication that it has now trained its chatbots to avoid engaging on controversial or harmful topics with minors.

Some of these topics include self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, and talking with minors in inappropriate romantic ways.

Meta's spokesperson, Stephanie Otway, said that the company had made a mistake in allowing minors to use its AI chatbots in these ways and more. The company has now made it a priority to retrain its AI to avoid conversations regarding the topics mentioned above.

Additionally, underaged users will see more restrictions when accessing several AI-generated characters, including one that is called "Russian Girl," who has been heavily sexualized by users.

Meta AI Chatbot Incidents with Minors

The latest changes came after Reuters launched an investigation and reported that Meta's AI chatbots have the potential to turn into dangerous conversations with accounts of minors.

Previously, Meta's chatbot had policies that allowed the AI to engage with minors in "romantic or sensual" ways.

Meta has also opted to remove several AI-based bots that impersonate celebrities as they also engage users into inappropriate conversations.

Meta AI's Dangers and Issues

Meta is among the top Big Tech companies that has focused significantly on AI. However, during its early iteration, Meta's president Nick Clegg downplayed the risks connected to the latest technology and went as far as to calling its Llama 2 "stupid."

Earlier this year, there was a report that exposed Meta's latest developments, particularly its chatbots, alleging that they have the potential to engage in sexual conversations with users, including minors.

It would still require users to control the conversations to get into the lewd and inappropriate responses, but after manipulating the AI, users can do so and even opt for the celebrity-voiced versions.