AI Stethoscope Promises to Spot Hidden Heart Problems in Just 15 Seconds

For more than 200 years, physicians have been using a stethoscope to listen to the heart and lungs. Now, an advanced upgrade driven by artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize the detection of heart conditions.

In just 15 seconds, patients will know the possible heart problems they have.

Smart Upgrade to a Classic Medical Tool

Created by scientists at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, the AI-powered stethoscope is able to detect three serious heart conditions near-instantly: heart failure, heart valve disease, and irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation.

In contrast to standard stethoscopes, Tribune reports that this one is capable of detecting nuanced variations in heartbeat and blood flow that are imperceptible to the human ear, as well as capturing an electrocardiogram (ECG) simultaneously.

How is an AI Stethoscope Used?

The gadget, which was made by California firm Eko Health, is roughly as thick as a playing card. Attaching it to a patient's chest, it picks up electrical signals from the heart and sounds of blood flow. These are transmitted securely to the cloud, where artificial intelligence algorithms search for anomalies.

Results are relayed back to a smartphone within seconds, identifying if a patient is at risk of heart failure, valve disease, or irregular heart rhythms.

Breakthrough Results from Clinical Trials

In a key 12,000-patient trial from 200 UK GP clinics, the AI stethoscope performed with outstanding accuracy. The Guardian noted the important findings involving patients diagnosed using the device.

These findings were unveiled at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid, the largest heart gathering in the world, and their potential to affect healthcare around the globe.

They were:

Twice as likely to be diagnosed with heart failure.

Almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with heart valve disease.

Three times more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Early Diagnosis of Heart Problems is Very Important

Early diagnosis of heart issues can be life-saving. Numerous heart failure patients are only diagnosed after they arrive at the hospital in serious condition. General practitioners have a highly efficient tool at hand with this AI stethoscope to diagnose risks earlier. This enables patients to receive life-saving treatments earlier.

Imperial College London's Dr. Patrik Bächtiger said that the stethoscope has remained the same for the last 200 years until now. But with AI, it can speed up the diagnosis. This way, they can help patients spot issues much earlier.

Though the AI stethoscope promises quicker and more precise detection, scientists warn that it, at times, gives false positives. For this purpose, it is best used with patients presenting symptoms like breathlessness or tiredness, but not for regular monitoring in healthy people.

Medical professionals say the technology will save lives and cut the cost of healthcare by averting serious complications. British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), who jointly supported the study, described it as a "game-changer" that will take advanced diagnostic equipment straight into community clinics.

Aside from an AI stethoscope, your smartphone can also detect heart failure. A year ago, Tech Times reported that you can use an app to detect heart failure through built-in sensors.