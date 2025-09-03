Is ChatGPT Down? Bot Fails to Generate Responses, Chat History Not Accessible

ChatGPT users worldwide are unable to access the service of the popular AI chatbot. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration with the issue, both in the web and mobile app versions.

Downdetector shows over 2,000 reports and is still increasing as of this writing. Users can no longer access their chats, and the bot has stopped responding. Chat history can no longer be accessed, and it's merely showing user queries, but not the responses.

The frustration of users suggests that a significant number of people are relying on ChatGPT for daily tasks and work.

The OpenAI status indicates that they are currently working on resolving the issue, having identified the root cause within an hour of first posting about the investigation.

This is not the first time that the widely used AI tool encountered issues. There were also reported outages in the previous months.

ChatGPT Alternatives

People who use AI chat tools can try other alternatives like Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, and others. Google Trends has shown an increase in searches for "chatgpt down," with Claude as the highest search related to it, which may indicate that many people are using it as an alternative.

