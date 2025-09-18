Apple's MacBook Pro Is Getting an OLED Touch Screen by Early 2027, Analyst Claims

Apple may finally deliver the long-awaited touch-screen MacBook Pro in two years. The latest rumor comes from one of the industry's most trusted analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo predicts Apple will launch a MacBook Pro by 2027 with the long-awaited OLED screens instead of the current displays.

Apple MacBook Pro Is Getting an OLED Touch Screen

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a new post via X which details the touch screen upgrade coming to Apple's flagship computer, the MacBook Pro. There have been various rumors in the past about the MacBook getting a touch screen capability, but so far, Apple has not yet delivered anything regarding this.

Kuo claims that Apple found that touch screen capabilities and controls could help boost productivity and "overall user experience" on the iPads and wants to bring it to Macs.

There had been previous criticisms and debates on which productivity device is best for overall work or school needs, and reviews previously claimed that the iPad is better.

Apple has since downplayed this observation, claiming that the iPad and Mac are not in competition with each other but are rather complementary to one another as owning both devices could significantly boost productivity.

Get Ready for MacBook Pro's 2027 Revamp

MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad. This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 17, 2025

Kuo shared details about the MacBook Pro's reported touch screen revamp, saying that one of the biggest changes it would get is its adoption of the OLED display technology. Currently, Apple is using the Liquid Retina XDR displays on the MacBook Pro lineup, and while it is an already impressive screen, it is still using the older IPS LCD technology.

The latest iPad Pro M4 from last year, a device that features both an OLED screen and touch controls, could be the blueprint for the MacBook's next-generation screens. It is important to note that the iPad Pro also offers a 13-inch display, which is called the Ultra Retina XDR, and could be used for the MacBook Pro's 14.2-inch version with little adjustments.

According to Kuo, Apple will begin production of this new touch screen OLED MacBook Pro by late 2026, with its display focusing on an on-cell touch technology. This particular device is expected to arrive sometime in 2027 or later.

Furthermore, Apple is also speculated to be working on a more affordable MacBook powered by the iPhone's processor, which set to start production by Q4 2025. Apple would then follow it up with a second generation by 2027, and feature touch screen as well.