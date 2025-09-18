Tesla Will Redesign Door Handles After Discovery of Safety Risks That Could Trap Passengers

Tesla has now confirmed that it will look into redesigning its door handles in order to improve safety features as the company was recently embroiled in a controversy concerning the dangers of its tech.

In a report shared by Bloomberg, the publication found that Tesla's electric vehicle door handles could fail to work when the car's low-voltage battery fails during certain situations, like an emergency.

Should this happen, it was found that it could trap passengers inside with no means of getting out of the vehicle and escaping a potentially dangerous situation.

Tesla to Redesign Door Handles After Safety Risk Found

A new report from Bloomberg reveals that the company has now confirmed its plans to redesign its door handles.

Bloomberg shared that, according to Tesla design head Franz von Holzhausen (via the "Hot Pursuit" podcast), the company is now looking into this new issue and is planning to redesign the technology of its doors. The Tesla electric vehicles use a low-voltage battery to power their doors to open and close, a feature which users could also control remotely via the Tesla app.

According to von Holzhausen, the company is exploring a way to combine both electronic and manual controls to open Tesla car doors, and it is an idea that "makes a lot of sense." That being said, the Tesla executive did not provide details on why it is now exploring the addition of this option to its EVs.

Tesla EVs Could Trap Passengers In If Door Handles Fail

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that it opened an investigation into this safety flaw of the electric vehicle's electrically powered doors.

According to Engadget, the investigation centers on 2021 Model Y vehicles, with the NHTSA claiming that it would expand its investigation to other EVs of the company.

Despite the company's confirmation, the timeline for this change has not been confirmed by Tesla as of writing.