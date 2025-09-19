Uber Brings Back Limited Drone Delivery in the US With New Flytrex Partnership

Uber is back to exploring drone delivery again for its Uber Eats service, and this time, the company is doing so via a new partnership with Israeli startup Flytrex to deliver food via air in the United States.

The latest partnership between Uber and Flytrex also comes with a small investment in the startup company, with both companies looking to restart Uber Eats's drone delivery experiences in the country.

Uber, Flytrex to Bring Back Drone Delivery in the US

Uber shared their latest venture, which would bring back its previous drone delivery service for Uber Eats. This time, they are tapping into a new partner to help fulfill the logistics, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Uber said in a statement that it has recently partnered with Flytrex to restart its drone delivery service in select regions in the country as part of their limited testing.

Flytrex's drones will be the main flyers to fulfill the deliveries ordered via Uber Eats. The company has also revealed that they have made a small investment in the Israeli startup, but it did not unveil the exact figures.

Uber Eats Orders to Come in Via Air

Uber Eats first piloted a drone delivery service for food orders back in 2019, according to TechCrunch. However, it was revealed that Uber faced regulatory limits during that time, and the company opted to sell its "Elevate" aviation leg to air taxi company Joby Aviation.

Flytrex's partnership with Uber Eats follows its partnership with DoorDash, where the Israeli startup and the food delivery service have already fulfilled over 200,000 deliveries in the U.S.

Drone Delivery in the United States

The emergence of drones has brought a significant shift in focus not only for the cinema and entertainment industry, but also to the logistics and delivery industry. Amazon previously piloted the Prime Air drone delivery service in California and Texas back in 2022 to bring eligible packages to customers via drones.

Last year, the Mayo Clinic claimed that it was working on expanding its delivery system by opting for same-day delivery for prescription drugs in the United States. The company partnered with Zipline to make this idea a reality, saying that by this year, the companies would start sending prescription medicine to those who need it via air.

It has been said that not only would drone deliveries help speed up delivery times for packages, but they could also help avoid traffic congestion and decrease carbon footprint, while still fulfilling orders, especially for those with immediate needs.