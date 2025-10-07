WhatsApp on iOS Adds Message Translations Featuring 21 Languages, But There's a Catch

Meta shared a new update on WhatsApp's iOS version that brings message translations to conversations. This adds a way to translate the chats into one of 21 languages the user could understand or read natively.

The feature was originally released on Android several weeks ago, and it is now heading to iPhones to help improve the communication experience by better bridging different nationalities. This built-in message translation feature would help users to better communicate with their friends or colleagues without the need to use other services and manually transfer conversations from one app to another.

WhatsApp on iOS Adds Message Translation Feature

The Message Translations feature that WhatsApp released a few weeks ago on Android is now coming over to iPhones and iOS, according to the latest report and discovery by WABetaInfo. Users may now download the app or update their existing WhatsApp applications on the App Store to make it ready to receive the latest feature from the company.

However, it is important to note that the feature is rolling out to updated apps, and this means that users would have to wait for it to appear on the platform before they can use it. Users may check if it is already available by holding a specific message, tapping on "More," and looking for the 'Translate' option.

21 Languages Supported, But Comes With Catches

There are 21 languages supported by WhatsApp's latest update, but WABetaInfo noted that the language availability would depend on one's region. While the Message Translations feature would be built in, a catch is that users would have to manually translate the chat they want to be read in a different language.

Another catch is that users would have to download language packs to translate the chats. This also guarantees that they may use the feature when the device is offline but only for received messages when they are connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi.

The 21 available languages include:

Arabic

Chinese (Mandarin, Simplified)

Chinese (Mandarin, Traditional)

Dutch

English (UK)

English (US)

French

German

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese.

Meta's Upgrades for WhatsApp

Meta and WhatsApp's team have added significant features to app that have transformed it through the years. Earlier this year, WhatsApp added a way to share status updates that would only appear for one's Close Friends list, separating those who can see the posts.

The instant messaging platform also received a massive upgrade with the integration of writing tools powered by Meta AI. Instead of having to compose messages manually, users may now ask the generative AI for help by giving it prompts or having it learn the context of the conversation to create a reply or start a new conversation.

Earlier upgrades for WhatsApp include other generative AI features, such as AI message summaries, the Meta AI Studio to create chatbots within the platform, and AI-generated stickers that are similar to Instagram's.