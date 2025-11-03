TikTok has announced that it will be holding its first ever awards show in the United States on December 18.
The awards show, which will be livestreamed on the TikTok app, will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The show will begin at 9 p.m. ET.
Tubi will stream the event the day after for those who will not be able to catch the live show.
TikTok's US Awards Show
According to a report by Engadget, users will be able to vote for the nominees beginning November 18. A voting portal will be launched on the app for users who want to vote.
The categories and nominees, as reported by Billboard, are as follows:
Creator of the Year
- adamw - Adam Waheed
- alixearle - Alix Earle
- brookemonk_ - Brooke Monk
- keith_lee125 - Keith Lee
- kristy.sarah - Kristy Scott
Video of the Year
- bretmanrock - Bretman Sacayanan
- chrisandfinck - Chris Finck
- ronclark__ - Ron Clark
- taylortiminskas - Taylor Timinskas
- turkuazkitchen - Betül Tunç
Rising Star of the Year
- calebsaysthings - Caleb Hearon
- drewkey5000 - Keenan & Andrew Iwinski
- findjeremiah - Jeremiah Brown
- soyeddynieblas - Eddy Nieblas
- thatgirlsydjoSydney - Robinson
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
- alexwarren - Alex Warren
- katseyeworld - KATSEYE
- laufey - Laufey
- ravynlenae - Ravyn Lenae
- sombr - sombr
Storyteller of the Year
- jordan_the_stallion8 - Jordan Howlett
- katievanslyke - Katie Van Slyke
- logagm - Logan Moffitt
- thelawntools - Jordan Netzel
- tinekeyounger - Tineke ""Tini"" Younger
TikTok for Good Award
- alexisnikole - Alexis Nikole Nelson
- cybersecuritygirl - Caitlin Sarian
- samueljhyun - Sam Hyun
- thepsychdoctormd - Sasha Hamdani
- valentinebrothers - Patrick Ramirez
My Show is On Award [Film & TV]
- cvnela - Monserrat Gutierrez
- dayanechrissel - Dayane Espinoza
- guywithamoviecamera - Reece Feldman
- justthenobodys - Ryan Omoto
- supes - Matt Ramos
Related Article: TikTok Deal: Trump, China's Xi Set to Finalize Details Later This Week, Says US Treasury Secretary
MVP of the Year [Sports]
- brittany1wilson - Brittany Wilson- Isenhour
- mariahcrose - Mariah Rose
- mkiatipis - Matt Kiatipis
- moalifc - Mohammad Ali Heydarpour
- daniel_buyeske - Daniel Buyeske
Okay Slay Award [Fashion/Beauty]
- missdarcei - Darcei Giles
- glamzilla - Stephanie Santana
- katiefanggg - Katie Fang
- meredithduxbury - Meredith Duxbury
- wisdm8 - Wisdom Kaye
Immediately Added To Cart Award
- boise_brooke - Brooke Sobol
- giniglow - Gini Vasquez
- itsmekelsc - Kelsey Martinez
- klothesminded
- lexirosenstein - Lexi Rosenstein
CapCut Creator of the Year
- allthatisshe
- liahyoo - Liah Yoo
- paigepiskin - Paige Piskin
- recider
- thesocialcreativesclub
TikTok Live Creator of the Year
- eliesparzaa - Elizabeth Esparza
- ezeexnatalie - Ezee x Natalie
- jonathantilkin - Jonathan Tilkin
- jourdanblue - Jourdan Blue
- kiralise - Kira Magoon
Education Creator of the Year
- afamstudies - Leah Barlow
- alexisanddean - Alexis and Dean Indot
- astro_alexandra - Alexandra Doten
- lawbymike - Mike Mandell
- oddanimalspecimens - Charlie Engelman
Is It Like Any Other Awards Show?
As Engadget noted in its report, the TikTok Awards has all the makings of a glitzy awards show.
There will be a red carpet, live performances, and a live audience who will get to witness the announcement of winners.
ⓒ 2025 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.