TikTok has announced that it will be holding its first ever awards show in the United States on December 18.

The awards show, which will be livestreamed on the TikTok app, will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The show will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Tubi will stream the event the day after for those who will not be able to catch the live show.

TikTok's US Awards Show

According to a report by Engadget, users will be able to vote for the nominees beginning November 18. A voting portal will be launched on the app for users who want to vote.

The categories and nominees, as reported by Billboard, are as follows:

Creator of the Year

adamw - Adam Waheed

alixearle - Alix Earle

brookemonk_ - Brooke Monk

keith_lee125 - Keith Lee

kristy.sarah - Kristy Scott

Video of the Year

bretmanrock - Bretman Sacayanan

chrisandfinck - Chris Finck

ronclark__ - Ron Clark

taylortiminskas - Taylor Timinskas

turkuazkitchen - Betül Tunç

Rising Star of the Year

calebsaysthings - Caleb Hearon

drewkey5000 - Keenan & Andrew Iwinski

findjeremiah - Jeremiah Brown

soyeddynieblas - Eddy Nieblas

thatgirlsydjoSydney - Robinson

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

alexwarren - Alex Warren

katseyeworld - KATSEYE

laufey - Laufey

ravynlenae - Ravyn Lenae

sombr - sombr

Storyteller of the Year

jordan_the_stallion8 - Jordan Howlett

katievanslyke - Katie Van Slyke

logagm - Logan Moffitt

thelawntools - Jordan Netzel

tinekeyounger - Tineke ""Tini"" Younger

TikTok for Good Award

alexisnikole - Alexis Nikole Nelson

cybersecuritygirl - Caitlin Sarian

samueljhyun - Sam Hyun

thepsychdoctormd - Sasha Hamdani

valentinebrothers - Patrick Ramirez

My Show is On Award [Film & TV]

cvnela - Monserrat Gutierrez

dayanechrissel - Dayane Espinoza

guywithamoviecamera - Reece Feldman

justthenobodys - Ryan Omoto

supes - Matt Ramos

MVP of the Year [Sports]

brittany1wilson - Brittany Wilson- Isenhour

mariahcrose - Mariah Rose

mkiatipis - Matt Kiatipis

moalifc - Mohammad Ali Heydarpour

daniel_buyeske - Daniel Buyeske

Okay Slay Award [Fashion/Beauty]

missdarcei - Darcei Giles

glamzilla - Stephanie Santana

katiefanggg - Katie Fang

meredithduxbury - Meredith Duxbury

wisdm8 - Wisdom Kaye

Immediately Added To Cart Award

boise_brooke - Brooke Sobol

giniglow - Gini Vasquez

itsmekelsc - Kelsey Martinez

klothesminded

lexirosenstein - Lexi Rosenstein

CapCut Creator of the Year

allthatisshe

liahyoo - Liah Yoo

paigepiskin - Paige Piskin

recider

thesocialcreativesclub

TikTok Live Creator of the Year

eliesparzaa - Elizabeth Esparza

ezeexnatalie - Ezee x Natalie

jonathantilkin - Jonathan Tilkin

jourdanblue - Jourdan Blue

kiralise - Kira Magoon

Education Creator of the Year

afamstudies - Leah Barlow

alexisanddean - Alexis and Dean Indot

astro_alexandra - Alexandra Doten

lawbymike - Mike Mandell

oddanimalspecimens - Charlie Engelman

Is It Like Any Other Awards Show?

As Engadget noted in its report, the TikTok Awards has all the makings of a glitzy awards show.

There will be a red carpet, live performances, and a live audience who will get to witness the announcement of winners.