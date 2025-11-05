Stellantis Recalls Over 320,000 Jeep Plug-In Hybrids Amid Fire Risk Concerns

Stellantis has issued yet another massive recall for its plug-in hybrid SUVs, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

The automaker has announced a new recall of over 320,000 vehicles in the United States due to fire risk concerns both while driving and when parked.

Global Jeep Recall Expands Beyond the US

The recall goes well beyond the borders of America. Stellantis said another 20,753 units in Canada, 2,653 in Mexico, and 32,238 vehicles worldwide are also touched by the same recall.

An internal investigation revealed 19 vehicle fires, according to an official company statement. This is the major reason it ordered the immediate safety action to prevent further occurrences.

Battery Issues Trace Back to Samsung SDI

This isn't the first time Stellantis faces this problem, according to Engadget. The automaker has previously recalled the same two Jeep 4xe models in October 2024 over similar concerns. Both recalls seem to stem from the EV battery packs supplied by Samsung SDI, which appear to be at the center of the issue at hand.

Despite several attempts to fix the problem with software updates, Stellantis hasn't yet found any success to come up with a reliable solution. Engineers continue to investigate the defect, and drivers will be notified when a permanent remedy is available.

Stellantis Urges Owners to Park Outside

Until the fix is deployed, Stellantis has clearly warned Jeep owners to avoid parking indoors or near buildings and not to plug in the vehicles to charge. The advisory includes Grand Cherokee 4xe models from 2022 to 2026 and Wrangler 4xe models from 2020 to 2025.

This stopgap is intended to mitigate the risk of a fire, but it has the added effect of relegating many of these plug-in hybrids to the status of little more than oversized, stationary sculptures.

Back in mid-October, Stellantis also issued a major recall for Dodge Darts due to a safety issue that causes cars to roll away without any intervention.