DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Leaks Ahead of Official Launch, Showing Off Its Sleeker Body, Design

Before its official launch, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has already leaked online. The leak shows off the fresh technology from the company in its all-new sleeker form.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Leaks Ahead of Official Launch

A new report from Notebookcheck highlights a fresh leak from The New Camera which shared an in-person spy photo of the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4, the next model in the Osmo Pocket lineup.

The photo shows a side-by-side shot of the new Osmo Pocket 4 and the current-gen Osmo Pocket 3 camera and illustrates a significant difference in its body, design, and size.

Although the Osmo Pocket 4 features almost the same look as the current-gen vlogging camera, the new device features a sleeker body and a thinner design compared to its predecessor.

The image also shows a height difference between the two handheld cameras from DJI, but it was noted by TechRadar that it could be because of the shooting rig that they are placed on to. That said, it is expected not to have much of a height difference compared to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3.

All the Rumored New Osmo Pocket 4 Features

The leaked images and previous rumors have already reiterated the massive design and size tweaks for the Osmo Pocket 4 compared to the Osmo Pocket 3, but there are more features expected to arrive alongside it.

Based on the reports, the Osmo Pocket 4 would not solely focus on a redesign of its body but also bring several improvements to its camera and capabilities.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is already highly advanced in its own right, particularly with its 4K video capabilities that could also capture at 120fps, making it one of the best vlogging or casual cameras in the market.

It also features a 3-axis gimbal to help with image and video stabilization, and it has been greatly praised by reviews and users from all around the world since its release in 2023.

That said, the Osmo Pocket 4 is rumored to deliver a second camera sensor for photo and video capturing improvements, as well as an extra screen in front of the camera.