Airbnb Tests 'Instacart' Feature That Lets Users Order Groceries, Supplies Before Their Stay

Airbnb is now testing an Instacart feature that will allow users to purchase groceries and supplies that they would need before their upcoming stay, making it easier to enjoy the vacation they booked.

Airbnb Tests Instacart Feature

CNET has reported that Airbnb is currently testing out a new feature that would allow guests to order whatever they need ahead of time via an Instacart feature available in listings located in three US cities.

According to an Airbnb spokesperson, this would help improve the stay for guests who want to enjoy their vacation with the complete resources that they would need.

Airbnb is planning to launch the new program by January 5 in three major US cities, including Phoenix, Arizona; Orlando, Florida; and Los Angeles, California. Guests may order different kinds of items via this Instacart feature on their Airbnb booking, including groceries, household essentials, and more up to three weeks in advance.

Have Groceries and Supplies Available Before Your Stay

According to Airbnb, while guests may order their groceries and supplies up to three weeks in advance, hosts may opt to have them delivered right before the check-in date and time as part of the "general turnover process."

The spokesperson compared this to the cleaning of the Airbnb listing, which typically happens immediately after a previous guest vacates and before the new one arrives.

Hosts receive notifications on orders from 24 hours up to three hours before the check-in time of the new guests, and they may also notify the guests about the status of their orders.

Airbnb assures that hosts are expected to follow proper food safety guidelines when handling Instacart orders.