'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies' Ultimate Beginners Guide to Repairing and Upgrading Ol' Tessie

Ol' Tessie is one of the most crucial assets in "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies", especially on the "Ashes of the Damned" map. This powerful vehicle allows players to navigate the map efficiently, escape high-risk zones, and install upgrades that make surviving hordes of zombies much more manageable.

For newcomers, understanding how to repair and enhance Ol' Tessie is a cornerstone of success. This guide is part of a comprehensive BO7 Zombies beginner guide that highlights essential strategies for vehicle repair, power restoration, and weapon enhancements. Mastering Ol' Tessie upgrades ensures you can tackle higher rounds with confidence, avoid getting trapped by zombies, and take advantage of the vehicle's unique combat potential.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies' Step-by-Step Guide: Repairing and Upgrading Ol' Tessie

Upgrading Ol' Tessie is essential for surviving the relentless waves of zombies in "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies". This guide will walk you through all the steps, from the first T.E.D.D. upgrade to the final DG-2 Turret installation, including all parts and strategies you need to complete the process.

Step 1: How to Repair Ol' Tessie and Get It Running

The first step in activating Ol' Tessie is locating T.E.D.D.'s Head in the Server Room. This crucial component can only be acquired by defeating zombies in the area and interacting with specific environmental objects. Once collected, T.E.D.D.'s Head is installed on Ol' Tessie to get it operational.

Installing this head isn't just cosmetic—it brings the vehicle to life, enabling it to move across the Ashes of the Damned map. Driving Ol' Tessie allows players to dodge large groups of zombies and efficiently navigate between key points for missions or objectives. According to experienced players, this is one of the most critical Black Ops 7 Zombies tips for beginners looking to maximize early-round survival.

Step 2: Restoring Power and Unlocking the Upgrade Garage

Next, you need to restore power to use Ol' Tessie's upgrades. Clear the fungus at the Power Pumps in Blackwater Lake and Vandorn Farm, then flip the switches. This powers up Ashwood and opens the garage, where you can install upgrades. Power also activates perks and other helpful map features.

Step 3: Installing Pack-a-Punch and Additional Vehicle Upgrades

Once the garage is accessible, drive Ol' Tessie into the upgrade station. Here, you can install the Pack-a-Punch machine, allowing your weapons to receive significant damage boosts and enhanced effects. Additionally, players can equip Ol' Tessie with advanced combat upgrades, including Abomination Heads and the DG-2 Turret Barrel.

Step 4: Collecting the Abomination Upgrade

The Abomination upgrade requires a few additional steps. Head to Exit 115, where a special zombie called "The Cook" spawns near the diner. Defeat it to obtain the freezer key, then unlock the freezer to retrieve the Abomination Carcass. Installing this part at the garage allows you to activate the Abomination's mouth beams with R1/RB, offering a powerful ranged attack for clearing zombies in your path.

Step 5: Collect Serum Parts for the Turret

The turret upgrade needs several parts: Ravager Eyes from Ravagers, Human Bones from a barn, Widow's Lantern from the Blackwater cabin, Hoard Husk Chunks from glowing flowers, Powder of the Forgotten from the Tailor Shop mirror, and Mysterious Limb by killing zombie bears with Ol' Tessie's beam. Combine these at Yuri's Lab to make the serum. Red smoke shows you did it correctly, and then you must survive a short lockdown.

Step 6: Collect and Deposit Keys

After the lockdown, find three keys: Red (Nightbird), Yellow (Bruin), and Green (Terrapin). Each key has multiple spawn points on the map. Carry each key to the diamond-shaped box in Ashwood. Once all three keys are deposited, you unlock the DG-2 Turret Barrel to finish Ol' Tessie's final upgrade.

Step 7: Keep Ol' Tessie Healthy

Ol' Tessie slowly heals on its own, shown by a green glow. You can repair it faster with Salvage. If you get separated from Ol' Tessie, use the garage teleport pad or outer garage button to bring it back quickly, keeping it close for team play and easier map control.

These enhancements increase both Ol' Tessie's offensive and defensive capabilities, letting you clear high-density zombie waves efficiently. Incorporating these upgrades is a must-follow tip in any BO7 Zombies beginner guide and forms the backbone of surviving higher rounds with fewer resources.

Optimizing Ol' Tessie for Maximum Survival

Beyond basic repairs and upgrades, knowing how to optimize Ol' Tessie can transform gameplay. Keep the following strategies in mind:

Upgrade Timing: Always prioritize installing Pack-a-Punch as soon as the garage becomes available. Weapons upgraded this way scale better with zombie difficulty.

Always prioritize installing Pack-a-Punch as soon as the garage becomes available. Weapons upgraded this way scale better with zombie difficulty. Vehicle Positioning: Position Ol' Tessie strategically to cover choke points or protect teammates. The vehicle's mobility is a significant tactical advantage.

Position Ol' Tessie strategically to cover choke points or protect teammates. The vehicle's mobility is a significant tactical advantage. Resource Management: Collect parts and monitor ammo usage while driving to avoid being stranded in critical moments.

Properly optimizing Ol' Tessie ensures smoother progression across all rounds, enhancing both solo and cooperative play experiences.

Common Mistakes to Avoid with Ol' Tessie

Even experienced players sometimes overlook essential aspects of Ol' Tessie upgrades. Avoid these pitfalls to maintain optimal performance:

Neglecting Power Restoration: Without restored power, you cannot unlock critical upgrades in the garage. Skipping Abomination and Turret Upgrades: These add significant firepower, helping against high-round zombies. Overcrowding the Vehicle: Driving Ol' Tessie with too many teammates or zombies nearby can reduce maneuverability and damage avoidance.

By understanding these common mistakes, players can maximize the value of their vehicle and extend their survival time significantly.

Conclusion

Ol' Tessie is not just a vehicle—it's a game-changing tool in "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies". By repairing it, restoring power, and installing upgrades like Pack-a-Punch, Abomination Heads, and DG-2 Turret Barrels, players can enhance mobility, firepower, and survival potential.

Following this BO7 Zombies beginner guide ensures that both newcomers and seasoned players can leverage Ol' Tessie effectively. Whether focusing on solo strategy or team coordination, understanding vehicle mechanics and upgrades is essential to mastering the map "Ashes of the Damned." Implement these Black Ops 7 Zombies tips to dominate zombie waves, optimize resource use, and enjoy a more efficient gameplay experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the controls to drive Ol' Tessie?

Use standard movement keys (WASD on PC, analog sticks on console) to control direction. Interact buttons allow you to install upgrades.

2. How to find more upgrade parts on the map?

Exploring and defeating zombies in specific locations, such as the Server Room, Blackwater Lake, and Vandorn Farm, yields components.

3. Can Ol' Tessie be used anywhere after upgrades?

Yes, once repaired and upgraded, Ol' Tessie can traverse most parts of the map, though certain areas may still require careful navigation.

4. What are the benefits of the DG-2 Turret?

The DG-2 Turret provides automatic firepower while driving, allowing players to focus on evasion and other objectives.