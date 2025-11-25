Warner Music Drops Lawsuit vs. Suno; AI Music Company Gets Licensing Deal Instead

Warner Music has dropped the copyright lawsuit it filed against AI music company Suno, as both have entered a licensing agreement that would allow the defendants to use their content.

Warner Music Drops Copyright Lawsuit vs. Suno

Warner Music announced that it has entered into a "groundbreaking partnership" with Suno, and alongside this, the company has dropped its copyright lawsuit against the AI company.

According to Engadget, this same setup had happened earlier when Warner Music pulled back its lawsuit against Udio, another AI music company that the company had litigated against previously.

The lawsuit against Suno alleged that the AI music company has infringed Warner Music's intellectual property rights "on a massive scale," using its IP for the training of its artificial intelligence models.

Before the lawsuit was dropped, Suno had admitted that it indeed used data from the "open internet" to train its AI models, including the use of songs, artists, their likeness, and more. Suno's platform is known for creating AI-generated music that could easily produce tracks based on users' preferences, including creations based on an artist's work.

Warner Music, Suno Now Have a Licensing Deal

Warner Music detailed its latest licensing deal with Suno, and it should be noted that this is not part of a plea deal or settlement agreement between both companies. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership between Warner Music and Suno, particularly as the AI company also received the Warner Music Group's content discovery platform Songkick.

As part of the partnership, Warner Music asked Suno to revamp its AI model to fit their terms for the licensing deal, which focuses on having artists and songwriters participate in this in an "opt-in structure."

According to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl, "AI becomes pro-artist when it adheres to our principles: committing to licensed models, reflecting the value of music on and off platform, and providing artists and songwriters with an opt-in for the use of their name, image, likeness, voice and compositions in new AI songs."

The revamped models from Suno are expected to arrive in 2026 as part of the agreement, with more advanced and licensed models coming in the future.