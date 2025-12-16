Apple Music is the next app that is getting a massive ChatGPT integration, and the new experience is now under development to give users a chance to take advantage of the AI chatbot's features for the streaming platform.

Apple Music Heads to ChatGPT in Latest Integration

According to the latest Substack post by OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo, the next partner of OpenAI for the massive ChatGPT app integrations is the music streaming platform Apple Music.

Previously, apps like Spotify, Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow were integrated into the ChatGPT platform via a wide partnership program that OpenAI started with these companies.

According to 9to5Mac, OpenAI also released a preview of their upcoming Apps software development kit (SDK), which will allow developers to integrate their apps with ChatGPT.

Alongside this, Simo also unveiled the other platforms integrating within the ChatGPT ecosystem and delivering an AI-powered experience.

"Soon even more apps will be available in a new directory, including Adobe, Airtable, Clay, Lovable, OpenTable, Replit, and Salesforce, and other developers will be able to submit their apps for review," said Simo.

He added, "We know that we can't build everything ourselves, and ChatGPT is even more useful when it can connect to the services you already use and surface the right tool at the right moment."

It was speculated by 9to5Mac that OpenAI's Apps SDK is close to exiting the preview version.

Create Playlists and More via AI Chatbot

According to the report, it is speculated that Apple Music's integration with ChatGPT will be the same as what OpenAI has delivered before with the Spotify app integration to the chatbot platform.

Here, users got the chance to ask ChatGPT to create a special playlist for them based on what they ask the chatbot.

This means that users who create prompts that pertain to a specific platform, such as creating a new Spotify playlist, will get the chatbot's output directly on the app.

Apple Music's integration with ChatGPT will soon deliver the same experience where users may request a specific mix from the chatbot to generate and also see this on their connected app. This will make creating playlists or tweaking other experiences on their music streaming platform easier.