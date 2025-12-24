AI Slop Explained: How 2025's Content Boom Led to a New Cultural Term

AI slop is undeniably rampant in today's online world, and the internet is seeing an abundance of low-quality, nonsensical AI-generated content that has led many to become increasingly frustrated with their internet use.

The Rise of AI Slop Online

There is no denying that generative artificial intelligence plays a huge role in today's online world. Unfortunately, that has led to the presence of AI slop.

According to WIRED, one moderator on Reddit who wished to be called "Cassie" claimed that AI slop has been prevalent on the platform before the term was even coined.

Reddit is only one example of the many platforms where AI slop has already taken over, and platforms like X and Facebook are already having massive bot problems that post AI-generated content.

According to University of London School of Law Professor Dr. Craig Reeves (via The Guardian), the academe is already taken over by AI slop as well, and those to blame are AI researchers.

"It serves AI researchers right for the irresponsible innovations that they've unleashed on the world, without ever bothering to ask the rest of us whether we wanted it," said Dr. Reeves.

How Platforms Tackle AI Slop

Various platforms have already tried to tackle AI slop by giving users a chance to control what they see online.

According to Forbes, TikTok introduced a feature earlier this year to give users control over what they see on their feeds, helping remove unwanted, random content from appearing on their FYPs and other pages.

Other online services are still opting for a total ban on AI and AI-generated content on their platform, with Medium launching its Partner Program policy to promote the use of human-made content only.

'Slop' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year

Because of the emergence of AI slop online, Merriam-Webster's 2025 Word of the Year is "slop."

"The flood of slop in 2025 included absurd videos, off-kilter advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks pretty real, junky AI-written books, 'workslop' reports that waste coworkers' time... and lots of talking cats. People found it annoying, and people ate it up," said Merriam-Webster.

This year saw the rise of generative AI slop, but many platforms and organizations are pushing back against this.

Despite slop taking over the internet with low-quality, brainrot-style content, many are seeing it as a problem, and we may soon see significant action to avoid the decline of credibility on the internet.