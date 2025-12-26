How to Stream Apple TV Shows from Android Phones to Google Cast

Apple has previously branched out its streaming platform, the Apple TV, to Android, and now, users may watch it on bigger screens via Google Cast.

How to Stream Apple TV on Android to Google Cast

For users who want to take advantage of this new Apple TV support for Google Cast on Android, they need to first download the streaming platform on their devices via the Google Play Store.

Next, they would need to log in or sign up for the Apple TV app. Alternatively, they may take advantage of the free Apple TV trial for seven days to watch the shows and movies.

After successfully logging in or creating an account, users need to ensure that their Android smartphone or tablet is connected to the same wireless network as their smart TV with Chromecast or Google TV for casting to work.

Most of the movies or shows on Apple TV are eligible to cast, and in order to confirm this, users only need to play the content they wish to watch on the larger screens and find the casting icon in the top left corner of the player.

After tapping on the casting button, the app will search for the available devices to share the content to, and those connected to the same network should appear in the choices for users to use Google Cast on.

Choosing the right device will play the content from the Apple TV app to the larger screen. The Android phone's player will go dark but will keep various controls available like Play/Pause, skip ahead or rewind, change subtitles, and more.

Apple TV App

Back in February 2025, Apple launched the Apple TV app on Android via the Google Play Store, and this allowed users of the rivaling operating system to access exclusive shows and Apple Originals previously exclusive to the Cupertino tech giant's ecosystem.

Apple TV has become a big deal because of its quality original production shows and films, with the team bagging multiple awards like the Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTA UK, and more.

However, for the longest time, Apple has made Apple TV+ content available to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS users; the experience remained unavailable to Android users until the app launched for the platform earlier this year.

Despite its release earlier this year, Google Cast was unavailable.

This meant that Android users had to watch it exclusively on their Android devices, like smartphones and tablets, via the web for computers, and via its first-party app on specific smart TV platforms.