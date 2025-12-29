New Year, New Me: Best Apple Watch to Buy For Your Fitness Goals in 2026

New Year's resolutions have been a tradition for people to set goals for their entire year, and many typically pledge to be more active and healthier to achieve their desired fitness.

Since the emergence of wearable technology, many have used these devices to help them stay true to their fitness goals, with one of the best products available in the market being the Apple Watch series.

But with the many variants available, it can be daunting to choose the best.

New Year, New Me: Which Apple Watch Is Best For Fitness?

For those looking to purchase a new fitness device to aid them in their New Year journey, look no further as the Apple Watch lineup offers one of the best experiences in the market.

There are three Apple Watch models from Apple available now for users to purchase. Here's what you have to know about each one.

Apple Watch Series 11

One of the best Apple Watches available now is the Series 11 as it offers many features and experiences while being at a reasonable price range.

Perhaps the biggest feature on the Apple Watch Series 11 is its 5G connectivity, which boosts its performance and connectivity on-the-go. It also features a new FDA-approved hypertension notification, as well as improved battery life for up to 24 hours.

The Series 11 features an LTPO OLED, which is brighter than the previous model, and it also promises 2x better scratch resistance compared to the Series 10. All the other sensors are also here, including heartbeat, blood oxygen, sleep tracker, and more.

According to The Verge, the Apple Watch Series 11 is not only good for those who are fitness-conscious with all the advanced sensors, watchOS 26 new features, and first-party apps, but it is also great for the health-conscious individuals who monitor their wellness.

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399 for the Aluminum variant and $699 for the Titanium.

Apple Watch SE 3

For those looking for a value-for-money health and fitness tracker, the Apple Watch SE 3 is also a great option for your wellness goals.

The budget-friendly smartwatch is perfect for those who are after the entry-level variant without sacrificing great features.

The Apple Watch SE 3 may have bigger bezels and a slightly thicker frame, but it can still get the job done with features like 5G, the additional health functions, including the wrist temperature sensor, the S10 chip for wrist flick and double tap gestures, and an always-on display.

However, the EKG sensor for detecting AFIB and blood oxygen is not available here.

Users may pick this smart watch up for as low as $249 for the 40mm version and $279 for the 44mm variant.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

For the fitness buffs and rugged adventure lovers, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the perfect smartwatch for you.

Users get extra durability, a brighter and bigger screen, an Action Button, a siren, a 24-hour battery life (38 hours in low-power mode), and satellite connectivity.

This adds to the already existing features seen in the Series 11, like water resistance of up to 50 meters, built-in GPS, and all the health sensors available.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is recommended for adventurers and those who are very active. It starts at $799 and may go all the way up to $899.