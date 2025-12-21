GuliKit Offers ROG Xbox Ally Mod to Get Rid of Stick Drift Issues For Only $20

GuliKit has released new ROG Xbox Ally modifications that can help avoid stick drift issues.

GuliKit Offers ROG Xbox Ally Mod to Fix Stick Drift

Two new products from GuliKit are perfect for users who want to avoid or fix stick drift issues on their ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles.

First, there is the GuliKit TMR Electromagnetic Joystick Module (RG02) for the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X, which features the TMR effect design and is fully compatible with the handheld console.

Next, there is the GuliKit Electromagnetic Joystick Module for the ROG Ally X (RG01), and this features the company's Hall Effect technology design, guaranteeing longer work life and smooth gaming experiences.

According to Engadget, there are still no widespread reports about the ROG Xbox Ally getting stick drift issues at present, but it may be unavoidable in the future because of the choice of hardware.

The tech specs on the ROG Xbox Ally state that both its Left and Right thumbsticks use full-size analog sticks, otherwise known as potentiometers, that rely on movement to translate to controls in-game or via the console.

This means that these analog sticks are bound to experience some wear and tear problems because of long-term use, dirt particles that seep into the cracks, and other forms of damage that could affect the potentiometers in determining controls.

This leads to the infamous stick drift, where the sticks detect movement despite not being used, and it could veer in different directions and affect gaming entirely.

Prevent or Fix Stick Drift Easily

According to GuliKit, opting for these upgrades on the ROG Xbox Ally consoles will help users prevent or fix stick drift issues on both of the thumbsticks, and it can also improve performance.

The company said that these new modules are precise, durable, and power-efficient, which means that they won't affect the gaming experience on the handhelds despite using the third-party mods.

Moreover, both the mods for the ROG Xbox Ally consoles feature plug-and-play installation, and users only need to swap out the stock modules that came with the handheld without the need for soldering.

Users may view the directions and steps on how to safely install the GuliKit mods on their ROG Xbox Ally consoles via these links.

Only the joystick modules come with the purchase of the GuliKit mods, and users will have to rely on the website for the instruction manual.

Both the GuliKit Joystick Modules are available via partner retailers of the brand, with Amazon US offering the TMR Joystick Module (RG02) and the Hall Effect Joystick Module (RG01) for only $19.99.