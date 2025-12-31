Top 5 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones: Upgrade Your Music, Game Streaming This 2026

Noise-cancelling headphones have risen in popularity over the years because of the experience they deliver, and if you are using outdated or old headphones already, it is time to make an upgrade, especially in the upcoming new year.

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones to Start 2026

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen)

One of the top-rated noise-cancelling headphones of 2025 is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen), and various reviews have even gone as far as to call it the best in the market.

These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature a Hybrid Adaptive active noise-cancelling (ANC) feature that users may also customize to suit their preferences via the Bose Connect app.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen) weighs 264 grams, with a maximum battery life of 30 hours when ANC is turned on.

With the new ActiveSense technology, sounds coming from the headphones are also controlled, but in a good way as it prevents sudden spikes in noise levels and offers a smooth listening experience.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen) are available on Amazon for only $449.

Sony WH-CH720N

Upgrading noise-cancelling headphones does not have to be expensive. And this is where the Sony WH-CH720N comes in as it is perfect for those who want to swap their gear for a new one without breaking the bank.

Sony's CH series headphones provide entry to mid-level options to users, depending on their needs. The Sony WH-CH720N is a mid-level variant that hits the sweet spot of having quality noise-cancelling headphones with hybrid and customizable ANC, 35 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and more features, all for an affordable price of $150.

Moreover, the Sony WH-CH720N is also the lightest headphone in the list as it only weighs 192 grams, but it features almost the same specs as the other, more premium-priced headphones in the list.

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony's flagship wireless headphones are the WH-1000XM6, and they deserve a spot in this list because of their superb quality, sound stage, and build.

The tech company brought significant upgrades to the wireless headphones with the new QN3 chipset, improved its active noise-cancelling features, and enhanced the comfort for longer usage.

That being said, like the WH-100XM5, the WH-1000XM6 also features a 30-hour battery life when ANC is turned on.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 weighs 254 grams and is available for $459.99 over at Amazon.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3

Bowers & Wilkins's Px7 S3 also deserves a spot in this list because of its sound quality, with the company improving the experiences for users in music and streaming shows, as well as casual games.

The latest flagship model of Bowers & Wilkins offers an excellent sound quality and adaptive ANC, but the only downside here is that the ANC is not customizable.

The headphones are the heaviest on this list as they weigh300 grams, but they offer the same maximum 30 hours of usage with ANC turned on.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is available via Amazon for $479.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Last but not least, one of the top names in the music tech industry, Sennheiser, also makes the list with its Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

The Momentum line is best known for being one of the top-quality headphones in the market, with the Momentum 4 Wireless delivering an impressive battery life of 60 hours despite using ANC. It features a hybrid ANC that is available to customize, with transparency mode also available.

That said, it is the second heaviest in the list, weighing 292.9 grams, but it more than makes up for it with its comfort, long battery life, and quality.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is available via Best Buy for $399.