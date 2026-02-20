12 Memory-Heavy Apps to Delete Today and Instantly Free Up Phone Storage

Most smartphones today offer plenty of storage, yet users still find themselves running out of space. Photos won't upload, new apps won't install, and even system updates fail to download.

The culprit often isn't the device, it's the apps on it. Many popular apps quietly consume space through cached data and background downloads. Knowing which ones take up the most room can help users free up phone storage without losing what truly matters.

Why Is My Phone Storage Always Full?

Phone storage often fills up faster than expected, and it's not just because of photos or videos. Apps constantly store temporary files, thumbnails, and offline content to improve performance. Over time, these background files take up gigabytes of space. Operating system updates and pre-installed apps also contribute to storage pressure.

Another hidden factor is app duplication. Many users have multiple apps that serve the same purpose, like email clients, web browsers, or social networks, each with its own cache and stored data. Overlapping functionality adds unnecessary weight to the storage system.

What Are Storage-Hogging Apps?

Storage-hogging apps are those that accumulate large data over time or continuously use background storage. They can fall into three main types:

Media-heavy apps: Store or download large files such as videos, music, or memes.

Social media and messaging apps: Constantly cache images, audio clips, and chat backups.

Bloatware and preloaded software: Often take up space without offering real benefits to the user.

Monitoring which apps consume the most internal memory is the first step toward freeing up phone storage and improving performance.

12 Apps You Should Consider Removing to Free Up Space

1. Facebook and Messenger

The combination of Facebook and Messenger ranks among the biggest space users on both Android and iOS. Each app builds huge caches of images, ads, and browsing data. Messenger alone often stores message history and media attachments locally. Regularly clearing cache or switching to the lightweight versions, such as Facebook Lite, can save hundreds of megabytes.

2. Instagram

Instagram's video autoplay and image caching system use more space than most realize. Every scroll in the feed downloads temporary files, which remain stored in the background. Deleting and reinstalling the app or clearing cache in settings helps reclaim significant storage space.

3. TikTok

TikTok stores large volumes of short video clips, user drafts, and playback data. Even a short viewing session can fill up hundreds of megabytes, especially if users save drafts or watch offline videos. Using the web version or clearing the app's cache can drastically reduce footprint.

4. Snapchat

Although Snaps disappear in chats, the app retains thumbnails, backups, and chat data. Over time, especially for active users, cached images can reach gigabytes in size. Regularly clearing the app's storage from within settings keeps space manageable.

5. Netflix

Offline viewing is convenient but costly in terms of storage. Each hour of downloaded HD content can consume around 500 MB to 1 GB. Once episodes are viewed, deleting downloaded shows manually helps free up phone storage almost immediately.

6. Spotify or Apple Music

Streaming services cache songs for quick access, even after users stop listening. Offline playlists stored for travel or daily commutes can easily grow to several gigabytes. Regularly managing downloads or adjusting storage settings inside the app can prevent buildup.

7. YouTube

Caches video previews, search suggestions, and downloaded videos for offline watching. Users who save clips for flights or commutes may not realize that the app stores redundant files even after deletion. Removing old downloads or clearing history helps recover valuable space.

8. Pinterest

Each visit to Pinterest generates cached image files, especially when scrolling through multiple boards. These cached visuals accumulate over months, consuming hundreds of megabytes. Clearing app data periodically or using the mobile website is an efficient alternative.

9. Reddit

Media-heavy threads and GIF-rich subreddits quickly fill up device memory. The app saves numerous image previews, comment threads, and post thumbnails offline. Logging out and deleting app data every few months can make a big difference.

10. Mobile Games

Titles such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact each require between 2 GB and 15 GB for installation and updates. For casual players, uninstalling unused games instantly frees large amounts of space without real loss of utility. Saving progress through linked accounts ensures the option to reinstall later without data loss.

11. Shopping Apps

Retail apps like Amazon, Lazada, or Shopee temporarily store product images, recommendations, and advertisements. While convenient for quick browsing, they often consume far more space than web versions. Using browser tabs instead of dedicated apps provides a lighter storage footprint.

12. Manufacturer Bloatware

Many phones include pre-installed apps for weather, news, and email that users rarely open. These apps cannot always be uninstalled, but they can be disabled. Disabling bloatware prevents further updates and background data accumulation, freeing a small yet consistent amount of space over time.

Should I Delete App Data or Uninstall Apps?

Deleting app data clears personal information, like settings or saved logins, while uninstalling removes the app entirely. Clearing cache is a safer first step, it erases only temporary files without affecting daily use.

Clear cache to remove temporary files and speed up performance.

Clear data if an app continuously misbehaves or grows too large.

Uninstall apps that are rarely used or have web-based alternatives.

For users who struggle to decide, checking app storagein device settings typically shows which feature contributes to size, cache, app, or data. That helps in choosing whether to reset or remove.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How often should phone storage be cleaned?

It's best to check storage once a month and clear cache or unused apps every two to three months to keep performance steady.

2. Does clearing cache delete important files?

No. Clearing cache only removes temporary files; it doesn't affect photos, messages, or personal data.

3. Are third-party cleaner apps safe to use?

Some can help, but many include ads or unnecessary permissions. It's safer to use built-in system tools for cleaning.

4. What type of files take up hidden storage space?

Hidden space is often used by app updates, duplicate photos, background downloads, and system log files.