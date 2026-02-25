Apple Launches Global Age-Verification Tools to Strengthen Online Child Safety

Apple is expanding its age-verification tools worldwide to meet the growing web of child protection laws. New features will block downloads of apps rated 18+ in countries like Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, while additional tools address state-level regulations in Utah and Louisiana. The company's updated Declared Age Range API allows developers to confirm a user's age category without accessing personal data such as date of birth.

This ensures children are shielded from adult-only content while respecting privacy. Parents or guardians can choose whether to share age information, and developers are guided to comply with local laws, including in cases where apps contain gambling-like features, such as loot boxes. Apple's approach balances safety, privacy, and regulatory compliance globally.

Apple Age Verification Tools and Declared Age Range API

The updated Declared Age Range API is central to Apple age verification. Apps can determine whether a user is a minor or adult without collecting sensitive personal data, and parental consent options are integrated for children's accounts. Users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore must confirm they are over 18 before downloading adult-rated apps. Meanwhile, developers whose apps include loot boxes see age ratings automatically updated to 18+ in Brazil, preventing minors from accessing potentially harmful content.

Apple privacy updates also extend to U.S. states. In Utah and Louisiana, new users' age categories can be shared with developers, and the API flags whether parental permission is needed for major app updates. These age-assurance tools streamline App Store compliance while providing granular age signals for developers to follow regional laws.

Global Child Protection Compliance and Privacy Focus

Apple strengthens online child protection through automated App Store verification and country-specific compliance workflows. Governments are increasingly imposing rules to limit minors' access to social media, explicit content, and gambling-related mechanics.

Apple avoids exposing private data by using age categories instead of exact dates of birth and ensures that age verification does not rely on sensitive identifiers like biometrics. The App Store handles verification automatically, minimizing developer and user friction, while compliance workflows adapt to each region's unique legal requirements.

What Apple's Age-Verification Rollout Means for Users

Apple's new age-assurance framework prioritizes child safety without compromising privacy. By enforcing age checks, restricting adult-only content, and providing parental oversight options, the company strengthens online protections for minors across multiple regions. Developers gain clarity on compliance obligations, and users benefit from a safer App Store experience.

The rollout demonstrates Apple's commitment to global child protection laws while maintaining a privacy-first ecosystem. Parents and guardians now have more control over what children can access, signaling a new era of responsible app distribution worldwide.