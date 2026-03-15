Anthropic is now giving users a limited-time offer that brings twice the usage limits when using the chatbot during off-peak hours. This is available for various account tiers that it offers.

The latest limited-time promotion from Anthropic lasts for a total of two weeks from its announcement, which gives users plenty of time to have more conversations with the chatbot.

Anthropic Claude Brings 2x Usage Limits For 2 Weeks

Anthropic shared a post on their official X account to announce their latest limited-time promotion that brings twice as many usage limits for users who use the chatbot during off-peak hours.

According to the company, the limited-time promotion started on March 13 and will last until March 27.

The double usage limits will be available every day for the next two weeks from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET (12 to 6 p.m. GMT).

Claude's 2x Usage Limits are available on Various Tiers

Anthropic will turn on the double usage limits automatically for users, and they no longer have to enable or toggle on something in the settings to use the feature.

According to the company, the limited-time promotion is available for those who are in the paid and non-paid tiers, including Free, Pro, Max, and Team plans.

It was also added by Anthropic that users in Claude web, desktop, and mobile, Cowork, Claude Code, Claude for Excel, and Claude for PowerPoint are also eligible to take advantage of the limited-time usage limits.